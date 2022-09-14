Rapper 6ix9ine Is All About His Colorful Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Rapper 6ix9ine was spotted driving his colorful Lamborghini Aventador SVJ out in Florida over the weekend. The SVJ is one of his go-to rides whether he gets behind the wheel or just uses it to look cool on the ‘Gram.
Daniel Hernandez is known professionally as 6ix9ine and formerly as Tekashi69. When he released his first songs, he took the music industry by storm. However, it was all tarnished by his ongoing legal issues.
But 6ix9ine doesn’t care much about that and keeps on being himself. His personality has always been eccentric and colorful, and a big part of his car collection reflects just that. As of 2022, the rapper is estimated to have a net worth of $500k, but his car collection, acquired prior to his legal problems, is quite pricey.
One of the most distinctive pieces in his garage is his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The rapper has just been spotted driving the supercar in Florida by a lucky fan who shared the video online.
But the Lambo is unlike any other because the rapper made sure of that. The exterior of the supercar is a paint-splattered yellow, which seems to take on the rainbow theme he had on the rainbow Ferrari 458 he drove in Dubai, UAE, which you can see in our gallery. Initially, the car was bright green, yet it was still not colorful enough for Hernandez.
Given that the Aventador SVJ was offered in a limited edition of only 900 units, there were few who thought Tekashi 6ix9ine's build was a successful one.
When it comes to its specs, the supercar has a 6.5-liter V12 engine which delivers 759 horsepower (770 ps) and a torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. The Aventador SVJ can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
Although 6ix9ine likes getting behind the wheel of his custom Lambo, he frequently uses it for effect in the background, whenever he feels like showing off, as you can see attached below.
