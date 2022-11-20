Business Keeps Boomin' for Antonio Brown, Gets Yet Another Bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Antonio Brown likes cars as much as any other famous person, so he’s constantly adding new models to his collection. This time, it’s not a new model but yet another bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
This year has been a great year for Antonio Brown, with "Business Boomin'". Although it started with the Buccaneers terminating his contract, Brown changed his focus to music and became a rapper, releasing his first album, Paradigm. As of 2022, he prides himself on a $20 million net worth.
And he’s spending lots of it on his car collection. The NFL star-turned-rapper has just added another vehicle to his collection, yet another bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The purchase was revealed on Champion Motoring’s official Instagram account. The dealership, based in San Diego, California, had posted the SUV for sale on November 14, but it wasn’t available for long.
Because on Saturday, November 20, it edited the caption, revealing that the NFL Super Bowl LV champion purchased the luxury SUV.
His new addition is a 2022 model year Cullinan that comes with a black exterior and a black and orange cabin. It has been fitted with 26-inch chrome aftermarket wheels from Forgiatos.
In May this year, he collaborated with the same dealership for another Cullinan, a silver Black Badge with a “Beehive Yellow” interior. His driveway at his mansion in Florida also hosted yet another Cullinan, that one with a burgundy “Scala Red” exterior.
Brown jumped in the comment section with a series of finger-pointing emojis to confirm the purchase, to which the dealership replied, “Thank you.”
His collection also includes a McLaren 720S Spider, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Mercedes-AMG E 53, and a Mercedes-Benz 380 SL.
When he's not driving his own fleet, he gets to ride around in different cars like the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, a Porsche 918 Spyder, or a custom Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen, thanks to his close collaboration with Top Gear Porsche New Jersey.
But, of course, there’s nothing like owning them yourself, and Antonio Brown surely can take great pride in his cars, especially his several Rolls-Royce Cullinans.
