Antonio Brown Shifts to Motorcycles, Looks Cool on an Indian Chief Vintage

For the latest picture for the 'Gram, former NFL star Antonio Brown decided to give his car collection a rest. Instead, he hopped on a gorgeous vintage-style motorcycle, an Indian Chief Vintage, and the result is kind of cool.
Antonio Brown has had a year unlike any other. In early January, he was officially released from the Buccaneers, ending up as a free agent. But despite the fact that he remained a free agent for the rest of the season, he didn't let that stop him from enjoying life. So, he became a rapper.
That gave him the freedom to do a lot of cool things, plus more time to enjoy his hobbies. And that included spending more time driving and posing with his cars.
But, despite all the expensive models in his garage, for the latest pic shared on his Instagram Stories on November 5, Brown shared he can look very cool on a motorcycle, too. In the shot, he sits on a motorcycle from Indian Motorcycle, namely the Chief Vintage. He wears a black outfit that matches the bike and proudly looks ahead. The NFL player-turned-rapper didn’t also reveal whether he actually took it out for a ride or just posed with it.
The Chief Vintage was introduced in 2014 and quickly became one of the most popular models from the brand, with its vintage-looking style, and a big V-twin air-cooled Thunder Stroke 111 engine.
Since he became a free agent, Antonio Brown has been doing a lot of cool things that included lots of different vehicles, including hanging out in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, a Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV, or Maybach 62 S.
And those aren't even the ones that are part of his collection, which includes a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a few Rolls-Royces, a 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL, a 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, and a McLaren 720S Spider. So far, there is no (known) motorcycle in his collection, but the Indian Chief Vintage would be a great place to start.
