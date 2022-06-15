Antonio Brown Switches From Lambo to Maybach, That's How He Rolls

There are two types of people out there – those who lose their job and get depressed and those who use that opportunity to fully reinvent themselves and end up living their best lives. Antonio Brown seems to fit into the latter category.
At the beginning of the year, the Buccaneers announced they were terminating Antonio Brown’s contract. So, the NFL star has been a free agent ever since.
But he didn’t dwell on that. Instead, he started hanging out with famous people and began his career in the music industry. And he’s been touring the world ever since, with concerts in the U.S. and even in the UAE.
Besides his newfound passion for music, Antonio Brown is also a big car fan. He owns a lot of expensive, luxurious models. So, when he travels, he wants to have the treatment he has back home. For example, in the UAE, it was all about a Mercedes G-Wagen and a Rolls-Royce. And now he’s doing it again.
In a few short videos posted on his Instagram Stories, Antonio Brown thanks everyone who attended his shows in Boston, going from a two-tone Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV to a luxurious Maybach 62 S.
The NFL player-turned-musician is familiar with both brands, as he owns a black Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and has been seen in the back seat of a Maybach several times, courtesy of WiresOnly. It’s unclear whether he owns the Murcielago or the 62 S he was driving in Boston, U.S., but he looks as comfortable as it gets whenever he travels in them.
And given that the Maybach is all about luxury, it’s no wonder Brown loves it. The sedan was introduced in 2006 and was in production until 2012. The Maybach brand doesn’t exist as a standalone anymore, but it has been a sub-brand of Mercedes since 2014.
The 62 S comes with the same power unit as the 57 S, a hand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbo AMG V12 engine. Besides exuding comfort and luxury to the passengers in the back seat, the 62 S offers quite a thrill in the driver’s seat too, delivering 604 horsepower (612 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. These are the figures that help it reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
