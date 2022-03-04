Antonio Brown Drives Lamborghini Huracan Spyder to Private Jet, Gives Tour of the Aircraft

Ever since the unfortunate termination of his contract with the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown has found a new way to enjoy life, and it includes showing off his fleet of cars, hanging out with other famous people, and jetting away in private aircraft.
Antonio Brown just took it to his Instagram Stories on March 3 to share a few short videos of him arriving at a private jet airport and boarding the plane.
He got there behind the wheel of his Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and filmed a few seconds before parking next to the jet.
His Lamborghini Huracan Spyder comes with matte black paint, and he’s given us a glimpse of it in his most recent post a few days ago, when an employee was washing it. The supercar gives all the thrill and power the NBA player needs. He is currently a free agent amid his issues with his former team, the Buccaneers.
Antonio Brown's model seems to be the Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder, which comes with a powerful 5.2-liter V10 engine at its core. Mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends resources to the rear wheels, putting out 572 horsepower (580 ps) at 8,000 revs and a maximum torque of 398 lb-ft (540 Nm). It’s as fast as you can expect from a Lamborghini, whizzing to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds and reaching a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).
After parking his supercar, Brown walked around on the tarmac before heading to the jet provided by Jetscape.
The NFL player gets inside the aircraft, which we can notice it’s a midsized jet with a kitchen included, and walks past the beige-leather colored seats, deposits his luggage in the back of the plane, and sits on one of the beds available on board. The jet can fit up to 13 people and includes ten leather seats and a divan that turns into a bed.
When he got off the jet, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider was waiting for him outside, so he could continue his trip in style.
