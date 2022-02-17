Antonio Brown and RD Whittington Hang Out in Maybach 62 S Before Netflix Meeting

While some may think it’s a bad thing to have their team release them from their contract, that doesn’t apply to Antonio Brown. After the controversy with his former NFL team, Buccaneers, he found a new lifestyle, and now he hangs out with other wealthy people in expensive cars.
Currently a free agent in the National Football League, Antonio Brown has found other interests besides playing football. Those include rapping, flaunting his expensive rides, and hanging out with famous people.
His most recent posts on social media show him in a “meeting” with RD Whittington, owner of celebrity car dealership WiresOnly, as they hang out in a black Maybach 62 S. Brown shared several pictures from the luxurious vehicle, before they made their way into a meeting with Netflix. Whittington also shared a post of the NFL player captioned: “We got a story to tell.”
Maybach introduced the 62 S in 2006 and was in production until 2012. Although the brand doesn’t exist anymore by itself, it ended up becoming a sub-brand of Mercedes. A fan-favorite among celebrities and other wealthy people, it offers luxury versions for the S-Class, G-Class, and GLS.
When it comes to the 62 S, it is powered by the same unit seen under the hood of the 57 S, an AMG hand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. It delivers 604 horsepower (612 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. The 62 S requires 5.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, on its way to a top speed electronically limited at 155 mph (250 kph).
Besides hanging out with Kanye “Ye” West, Floyd Mayweather, and celebrity dealership owner Whittington, the NFL player turned rapper has shared a new post where he seemingly filmed a music video with rapper French Montana. In the background, you could notice a red Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a black Ferrari SF90 Stradale. So far, both the music video and his secret Netflix project don't have a name.
His most recent posts on social media show him in a “meeting” with RD Whittington, owner of celebrity car dealership WiresOnly, as they hang out in a black Maybach 62 S. Brown shared several pictures from the luxurious vehicle, before they made their way into a meeting with Netflix. Whittington also shared a post of the NFL player captioned: “We got a story to tell.”
Maybach introduced the 62 S in 2006 and was in production until 2012. Although the brand doesn’t exist anymore by itself, it ended up becoming a sub-brand of Mercedes. A fan-favorite among celebrities and other wealthy people, it offers luxury versions for the S-Class, G-Class, and GLS.
When it comes to the 62 S, it is powered by the same unit seen under the hood of the 57 S, an AMG hand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. It delivers 604 horsepower (612 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. The 62 S requires 5.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, on its way to a top speed electronically limited at 155 mph (250 kph).
Besides hanging out with Kanye “Ye” West, Floyd Mayweather, and celebrity dealership owner Whittington, the NFL player turned rapper has shared a new post where he seemingly filmed a music video with rapper French Montana. In the background, you could notice a red Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a black Ferrari SF90 Stradale. So far, both the music video and his secret Netflix project don't have a name.