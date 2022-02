Antonio Brown and RD Whittington Hang Out in Maybach 62 S Before Netflix Meeting

AMG

Currently a free agent in the National Football League, Antonio Brown has found other interests besides playing football. Those include rapping, flaunting his expensive rides , and hanging out with famous people.His most recent posts on social media show him in a “meeting” with RD Whittington, owner of celebrity car dealership WiresOnly, as they hang out in a black Maybach 62 S. Brown shared several pictures from the luxurious vehicle, before they made their way into a meeting with Netflix. Whittington also shared a post of the NFL player captioned: “We got a story to tell.”Maybach introduced the 62 S in 2006 and was in production until 2012. Although the brand doesn’t exist anymore by itself, it ended up becoming a sub-brand of Mercedes. A fan-favorite among celebrities and other wealthy people, it offers luxury versions for the S-Class, G-Class, and GLS.When it comes to the 62 S, it is powered by the same unit seen under the hood of the 57 S, anhand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. It delivers 604 horsepower (612 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. The 62 S requires 5.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, on its way to a top speed electronically limited at 155 mph (250 kph).Besides hanging out with Kanye “Ye” West, Floyd Mayweather , and celebrity dealership owner Whittington, the NFL player turned rapper has shared a new post where he seemingly filmed a music video with rapper French Montana. In the background, you could notice a red Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a black Ferrari SF90 Stradale. So far, both the music video and his secret Netflix project don't have a name.