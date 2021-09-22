Antonio Brown's Work-in-Progress for Chevy Caprice Makeover

Car-collector Antonio Brown has a lot of impressive vehicles in his garage, but it couldn’t be complete without a few Chevys. Now, his second-generation Caprice is getting a makeover.
Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr. is an American football wide receiver, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League. With a net worth of $20 million as of 2021, the player has gotten himself quite some impressive pieces in his collection.
A car aficionado, he reportedly owns cars that value around $4 million. In his garage, you can find a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom with a Pittsburgh Steelers theme (for whom he played until 2018), and custom Rolls-Royce Wraith and Ghost, a Mercedes-Benz G550 he bought in 2016, a Ferrari F12, a GMC Yukon XL, and a McLaren 650S Spider, among others.
In a new Instagram Story, Antonio Brown showed how his Chevy Caprice was getting pampered by software engineer Reco Jefferson, who gave us a tour of the car on his own Instagram account, and a little preview of what’s to come.
He said that he had already taken the long tubes and blowers out of the car. In a different story, he added that all bits and pieces under the hood was going to come out, so they can get painted. As to the result, Jefferson shared that AB has some ideas, but that they’re going to surprise everyone with their custom work for the NFL player. He also noted that this was “one of the last times you see it like this before we start doing big, big stuff.” Check the gallery to see the work in progress.
While we’re looking forward to seeing the result, currently Antonio Brown’s car showed 24-26" gold rims and a burgundy color paint.
The Chevrolet Caprice second-generation (1971-196) had its first convertible in 1973, before getting discontinued in 1975. They came with V8 engines with 5.7 to 6.6-liter, ranging from 155 to 245 horsepower.
