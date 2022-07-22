Antonio Brown’s Ride to a Private Jet Is a Rolls-Royce Ghost This Time

On his way to yet another private jet, Antonio Brown wanted to let everyone know he travels in style. And this time, style for him meant a pitch-black Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Antonio Brown is a man of many talents. He is mostly known as a football wide receiver, and he played for the Buccaneers until early this year when they terminated his contract. But Brown focused on his other talents and connections, so he became a rapper.
Besides hanging out with lots of famous people, Antonio Brown loves to spend his time driving various cars. His garage hosts mostly modern vehicles, but he has a newfound taste for classics, having recently purchased a 1985 R107-series Mercedes-Benz 380 SL for his 34th birthday. He also owns a 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille.
But when it comes to flaunting a luxurious lifestyle – there is no better option than a Rolls-Royce. Antonio Brown shared a couple of videos on his Instagram Stories on June 22. They show him sitting on the door sill of a Rolls-Royce Ghost, parked on the tarmac next to a private jet, before boarding on his way to Miami, Florida.
The NFL star-turned-rapper owns a couple of Rolls-Royce Cullinans and a gray Phantom. So far, he hasn't introduced the world to a Ghost, which means he could've purchased it recently or rented it on his way to the private jet.
The British luxury car manufacturer placed its powerful 6.75-liter V12 under the hood of the Ghost. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels.
When it comes to performance, the Ghost can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
As classy and luxurious as any other Rolls-Royce, the Ghost gives Antonio Brown all the comfort and style he needs to make a statement.
