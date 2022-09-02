Antonio Brown Got to Hang Out in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, Calls It “Amazing”

Antonio Brown is the definition of living a lavish lifestyle, with all the finest of things. And now he got to experience a ride in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, which he absolutely loved.
Antonio Brown showed that, when one door closes, another one opens. At the beginning of the year, his career in the NFL was put on hold when the Buccaneers terminated his contract. But he didn’t dwell on it and focused on something else: music.
He started his career as a rapper, released an album, and started touring. That came also with the help of his famous friends, as he has been hanging out with the likes of Kanye West, Lil Baby, and more.
And his sudden change of profession came with a lavish lifestyle. That includes lots of expensive cars, private jets, and yachts.
Although AB seemed to prefer exotic cars, with a garage filled with expensive, powerful models, there seems to have been a recent change. As he celebrated his 34th birthday over the summer, Brown treated himself to a classic: an R107-series 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL.
And now he just got a chance to hang out in one of the most spectacular cars of all time, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. Among the set of pictures, there was also a picture of Antonio in a Maybach 62 S.
That was courtesy of Top Gear Porsche New Jersey dealership, which shared several videos and pictures of Antonio Brown in the silver coupe. The dealership added that the 300 SL comes "with no mileage."
The German brand produced the 300 SL two-seat coupe between 1954 and 1957, building only 1,400 units. It had a direct-injected 3.0-liter inline-six engine, good for 212 horsepower (215 ps) and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm), which were big figures for that era. It could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 8.8 seconds, with a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph).
It's unclear whether Antonio just got the chance to drive around in it while he was in New York or he decided to purchase it. Besides the 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL, he owns a 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille.
He started his career as a rapper, released an album, and started touring. That came also with the help of his famous friends, as he has been hanging out with the likes of Kanye West, Lil Baby, and more.
And his sudden change of profession came with a lavish lifestyle. That includes lots of expensive cars, private jets, and yachts.
Although AB seemed to prefer exotic cars, with a garage filled with expensive, powerful models, there seems to have been a recent change. As he celebrated his 34th birthday over the summer, Brown treated himself to a classic: an R107-series 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL.
And now he just got a chance to hang out in one of the most spectacular cars of all time, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. Among the set of pictures, there was also a picture of Antonio in a Maybach 62 S.
That was courtesy of Top Gear Porsche New Jersey dealership, which shared several videos and pictures of Antonio Brown in the silver coupe. The dealership added that the 300 SL comes "with no mileage."
The German brand produced the 300 SL two-seat coupe between 1954 and 1957, building only 1,400 units. It had a direct-injected 3.0-liter inline-six engine, good for 212 horsepower (215 ps) and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm), which were big figures for that era. It could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 8.8 seconds, with a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph).
It's unclear whether Antonio just got the chance to drive around in it while he was in New York or he decided to purchase it. Besides the 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL, he owns a 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille.