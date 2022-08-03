Antonio Brown Is Still Living It Up, Takes Another Flight in a Cessna Business Jet

Leave it to Antonio Brown to show you that he manages to combine his passion for cars and flying in private jets by posing with both of them. In this case, it’s his McLaren and a Cessna Citation business jet.
Antonio Brown hardly seems to have any days off lately. He’s always jetting off from one place to another for concerts or simply hanging out with fellow famous friends. The NFL star became a rapper earlier this year and he’s been taking great pleasure in flying all around the globe.
Surely, Brown is not flying commercially, but he’s always chartering a private jet to take him to his destination in style. And sometimes, he even gets to enjoy some of his friends’ jets, like Floyd Mayweather’s.
But this time, he went for a Cessna Citation jet again, as shown in his latest Instagram post. The athlete posted several pictures with his luggage next to the small business jet. But, among them, there were some shots from his own garage, because he often likes to take pictures before going somewhere. The garage featured his yellow McLaren 720S Spider and several three- or four-wheelers, including an Artic Cat DVX, a Polaris Outlaw, and a Yamaha Raptor.
The aircraft is a Cessna 501 Citation I/Sp, with the tail number N403AA. It's put in motion by two Pratt & Whitney Canada JT15D-1B turbofans, with 2,200 lb-ft of thrust each, helping it reach a maximum speed of Mach 0.705 (541 mph / 871 kph), with a cruise speed of 357 kn (411 mph / 661 kph) at 35,000 ft (11,000 m). It has a range of 1,328 nautical miles (1,528 mi, 2,459 km) at 41,000 ft (12,000 m).
It can fly with only one pilot and has enough space for five passengers on board. The NFL-star-turned-rapper took this aircraft before and it looks like it's exactly what he needs.
Surely, Brown is not flying commercially, but he’s always chartering a private jet to take him to his destination in style. And sometimes, he even gets to enjoy some of his friends’ jets, like Floyd Mayweather’s.
But this time, he went for a Cessna Citation jet again, as shown in his latest Instagram post. The athlete posted several pictures with his luggage next to the small business jet. But, among them, there were some shots from his own garage, because he often likes to take pictures before going somewhere. The garage featured his yellow McLaren 720S Spider and several three- or four-wheelers, including an Artic Cat DVX, a Polaris Outlaw, and a Yamaha Raptor.
The aircraft is a Cessna 501 Citation I/Sp, with the tail number N403AA. It's put in motion by two Pratt & Whitney Canada JT15D-1B turbofans, with 2,200 lb-ft of thrust each, helping it reach a maximum speed of Mach 0.705 (541 mph / 871 kph), with a cruise speed of 357 kn (411 mph / 661 kph) at 35,000 ft (11,000 m). It has a range of 1,328 nautical miles (1,528 mi, 2,459 km) at 41,000 ft (12,000 m).
It can fly with only one pilot and has enough space for five passengers on board. The NFL-star-turned-rapper took this aircraft before and it looks like it's exactly what he needs.