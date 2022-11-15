Antonio Brown Has the Best Time in a Blue Porsche 918 Spyder While in NYC

Antonio Brown loves everything about his lavish lifestyle, which includes cars, planes, and more luxury. While he was in New York, he got a chance to ride around in several exclusive rides, including a Porsche 918 Spyder.
Former NFL star-turned-rapper Antonio Brown seems to have a good partnership with Top Gear Porsche New Jersey dealership, which he visits every time he’s in New York.
In the past, he got to hang out in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL that Top Gear Porshe New Jersey owned, and he had a lot of fun, calling it “amazing.” Now that he was recently back in New York, he visited them again, hanging out with the owner in a Mercedes-AMG G 63 turned into a Cabriolet. He took that ride all the way to Times Square, where he was surrounded by fans.
But that wasn’t the only ride he got to enjoy, because he had something even more exclusive than the one-of-one G-Wagen: a Porsche 918 Spyder.
He and the dealership owner, Sean Rajan, took over the streets in the blue roadster, which was produced between 2013 and 2014 in a limited run of only 918 units, each priced at over $1 million.
The Porsche 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid, powered by a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, working alongside two electric motors. Together, they give a total output of 875 horsepower (887 ps) and a maximum torque of 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm).
The supercar is able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 214 mph (345 kph), with an electric range of 11.8 mi (19 km).
Antonio Brown didn’t take the wheel of this pricey limited-edition supercar. Instead, he opted to enjoy the drive from the passenger seat. But it looked like he had a great time.
In the past, he got to hang out in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL that Top Gear Porshe New Jersey owned, and he had a lot of fun, calling it “amazing.” Now that he was recently back in New York, he visited them again, hanging out with the owner in a Mercedes-AMG G 63 turned into a Cabriolet. He took that ride all the way to Times Square, where he was surrounded by fans.
But that wasn’t the only ride he got to enjoy, because he had something even more exclusive than the one-of-one G-Wagen: a Porsche 918 Spyder.
He and the dealership owner, Sean Rajan, took over the streets in the blue roadster, which was produced between 2013 and 2014 in a limited run of only 918 units, each priced at over $1 million.
The Porsche 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid, powered by a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, working alongside two electric motors. Together, they give a total output of 875 horsepower (887 ps) and a maximum torque of 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm).
The supercar is able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 214 mph (345 kph), with an electric range of 11.8 mi (19 km).
Antonio Brown didn’t take the wheel of this pricey limited-edition supercar. Instead, he opted to enjoy the drive from the passenger seat. But it looked like he had a great time.