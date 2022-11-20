Drivers Saying Farewell to Sebastian Vettel Is Enough To Make Any Formula 1 Fan Cry

Sebastian Vettel is one of the most recognizable names in Formula 1. By now, even new fans have come to learn about his career and love his charming personality.
But things were not always like this. Just as Mercedes’s dominance made some people dislike Lewis Hamilton because he was winning too much, the same happened to Seb. While he was winning race after race and working toward claiming his four World Championships, people even booed him on the podium.
But things have changed, and through his sincere personality, caring nature, work ethic, and core values, Vettel has turned from villain to hero. Whether it’s on the track or outside of it, Seb tries to be the best he can and focus on the things that matter.
Today, we get to see just how much of an impact he has made on his fellow competitors and the respect people have for him. Every driver currently in Formula 1 had something nice to say about him, but there were a few memorable stories.
Mick Schumacher, who is also departing this season, has told the interviewers how Seb was a father figure to him and how much he appreciates what Vettel has done for him. The son of legendary Michael Schumacher has added that he’s looking forward to occasionally visiting the four-time world champion.
Another driver who will not be on the grid next season took the time to express how he views Seb as a friend. Of course, that driver is Daniel Ricciardo, a former Red Bull teammate of Vettel, and he pointed out the respect he has for the German’s drive for excellence. Another Red Bull driver who spoke about Seb was Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver told the interviewer how Vettel took the time to check if he was okay after the infamous Silverstone crash.
However, Fernando Alonso was by far the driver whp had the most emotion in his voice. It is crystal clear that the Spaniard will miss Vettel and all the fights they had on the track. Whether they were fighting for championships or the last point-earning spots, Alonso pointed out he enjoyed racing with Seb.
Considering how much Sebastian Vettel has done for the sport and the people in it, as well as his environmental efforts outside Formula 1, let’s all take a moment to say “Danke Seb.”
