This Certified 1931 Cord L-29 Cabriolet Has Enough Room for Both You and Your Golf Clubs

In 1929, Cord Automobile introduced the first American-built front-wheel-drive production car, the L-29. Around 1,173 cabriolets were built between 1929 and 1932 at the company’s plant in Auburn, Indiana, with the Limousine Body Company handling the coachwork. The one we’re checking out today is a 1931 model.
A California couple bought the car around 70 years ago and refurbished it between 2007 and 2008, with help from Jim Livings in Tucson, Arizona. The seller took ownership of the car about 2 years ago.
The bodywork was removed from the frame and repainted during the aforementioned refurbishment, and presents some imperfections. Even so, the red and black paint is pretty eye-catching and very well complemented by the matching convertible top.
Some notable exterior features include the cowl-mounted headlights, the black rear luggage rack, and the rectangular exhaust. Additionally, the car features black wire wheels with two-eared knock-offs, Firestone wide-whitewall tires, along with two side-mounted spare wheels, which also serve as stands for the side mirrors.
Not only does this classic have an Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club certification, but it also has some proper storage space for your golf clubs, if needed. And although the seller notes the door for that compartment is difficult to open, it’s probably an easy fix.
Chassis 2928493 here is powered by a 125-horsepower 298ci Lycoming straight-eight engine that moves the front wheels through a three-speed manual transaxle aided by constant-velocity joints. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic drum brakes featured on all four wheels.
Inside, there’s a single bench seat trimmed in light gray leather that’s also found on the door panels and rear rumble seat, with matching-color carpeting. The black four-spoke steering wheel matches the black dashboard, the left side of which houses a drum-style speedometer.
While real mileage is unknown, the odometer reading displays 30,434 miles (48,979 km), with less than 200 miles (322 km) added during current ownership. Speaking of ownership, the car is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer with 4 active bids, a $35,000 price tag (at the time of writing), and around 9 more days left for bidding.
The bodywork was removed from the frame and repainted during the aforementioned refurbishment, and presents some imperfections. Even so, the red and black paint is pretty eye-catching and very well complemented by the matching convertible top.
Some notable exterior features include the cowl-mounted headlights, the black rear luggage rack, and the rectangular exhaust. Additionally, the car features black wire wheels with two-eared knock-offs, Firestone wide-whitewall tires, along with two side-mounted spare wheels, which also serve as stands for the side mirrors.
Not only does this classic have an Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club certification, but it also has some proper storage space for your golf clubs, if needed. And although the seller notes the door for that compartment is difficult to open, it’s probably an easy fix.
Chassis 2928493 here is powered by a 125-horsepower 298ci Lycoming straight-eight engine that moves the front wheels through a three-speed manual transaxle aided by constant-velocity joints. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic drum brakes featured on all four wheels.
Inside, there’s a single bench seat trimmed in light gray leather that’s also found on the door panels and rear rumble seat, with matching-color carpeting. The black four-spoke steering wheel matches the black dashboard, the left side of which houses a drum-style speedometer.
While real mileage is unknown, the odometer reading displays 30,434 miles (48,979 km), with less than 200 miles (322 km) added during current ownership. Speaking of ownership, the car is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer with 4 active bids, a $35,000 price tag (at the time of writing), and around 9 more days left for bidding.