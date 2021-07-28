One-of-64 Supercharged 1937 Cord 812 Waiting to Make a $325K Splash at Auction

The history of the auto industry is riddled with defunct brands, but if you look carefully enough, you immediately notice most of them went out the door during our generation, our the one before us at the most. Yet there are some, whose products are still around, that have been killed long ago.
The Auburn Automobile Company is one of them. On the market from 1900 to just before the start of the Second World War, it was responsible for a number of vehicles, but also kitchen cabinets and sinks after the Great Depression hit the company badly.
The most recognizable Auburn product, even today, is the Cord. It was under this name that incredibly good looking cars were born, and it was under this name that several industry-first were achieved, including enclosed headlights, horn rings, and, of course, the front-wheel-drive with an independent front suspension combo.
It’s these cars’ beauty, their rarity, and ultimately their advanced technologies for their era that still make them incredibly desirable.
Take the one we have here for instance. It comes from 1937, the last year Cord was on the market, and hopes to fetch up to $325,000 during the Mecum auction in Monterey in August.
The hopes it’ll get that much are fueled by the fact this is one of just 64 convertible coupe Cords made that year with a Schwitzer-Cummins pull-through supercharger slapped onto the 289ci (4.7-liter) engine. Thanks to the setup, the car developed when new 170 hp, in turn handled by a 4-speed transmission.
The 812 is wrapped in Burgundy over a tan leather interior, and looks so shiny because it’s the result of some serious restoration work performed by Oregon-based Steve's Auto Restorations. And they were so good at their job that this particular Cord 812 is the winner of a first prize during a past and local Forest Grove Concours.
