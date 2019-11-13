1937 Cord Custom Beverly Is World’s Only Armored 812 Because It’s Cursed

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is auctioning off a classic car with a history like no other. Come January, a 1937 Cord 812 Custom Beverly will go under the hammer, but this is no regular Cord.
It’s the only 812 to leave the factory with bulletproof plating (indeed, this is an armored car) and it also has a history as a “cursed” car. Of course, the latter is just an urban legend, but there’s no denying that this is the type of context that can drive a price up.
BarnFinds notes that a Cord in this kind of impeccable condition can sell for as much as $150,000, but given that this one is also a one-of-a-kind armored Cord and one with a significant history, it’s anyone’s guess how much it will fetch. The no-reserve auction will be held by Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale in January 2020.
The silver Cord with blue interior was ordered by the Louisiana government in 1935 for outspoken Senator Huey Long. That’s where the bulletproof plating comes in: they wanted a car that would keep him safe when he was on the road because, back in the day, they were still shooting people up if they talked too much. Sadly, Long didn’t get to enjoy this sweet ride and / or test its efficiency in the line of fire: he was assassinated before the car was delivered to him.
The Cord was then sent to the U.S. Coast Guard, where it was assigned to an officer that also met an untimely demise. Hence its reputation as being “cursed.” Simpler times, back then.
Then, for decades, the car was kept in a garage until it was bought by its current owner in 1989, who spent years and over $50,000 on restoring it to pristine condition. It is during the restoration that he discovered the armor plating in the doors and in the back of the backseat.
This strange backstory isn’t the only outstanding thing about this Cord (other than being a Cord, of course). It is the only Cord in the world to be factory-armored. It’s also one of the two 812s built that year to have spare tire carriers on both front fenders, and a rarity for its 132-inch wheelbase. It has suicide doors and hidden headlights, which are actually modified aircraft landing lights.
This Cord is more than just a beautiful, impeccable classic car. It’s one with a fiery personality, and that will most likely translate into a steeper price.
BarnFinds notes that a Cord in this kind of impeccable condition can sell for as much as $150,000, but given that this one is also a one-of-a-kind armored Cord and one with a significant history, it’s anyone’s guess how much it will fetch. The no-reserve auction will be held by Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale in January 2020.
The silver Cord with blue interior was ordered by the Louisiana government in 1935 for outspoken Senator Huey Long. That’s where the bulletproof plating comes in: they wanted a car that would keep him safe when he was on the road because, back in the day, they were still shooting people up if they talked too much. Sadly, Long didn’t get to enjoy this sweet ride and / or test its efficiency in the line of fire: he was assassinated before the car was delivered to him.
The Cord was then sent to the U.S. Coast Guard, where it was assigned to an officer that also met an untimely demise. Hence its reputation as being “cursed.” Simpler times, back then.
Then, for decades, the car was kept in a garage until it was bought by its current owner in 1989, who spent years and over $50,000 on restoring it to pristine condition. It is during the restoration that he discovered the armor plating in the doors and in the back of the backseat.
This strange backstory isn’t the only outstanding thing about this Cord (other than being a Cord, of course). It is the only Cord in the world to be factory-armored. It’s also one of the two 812s built that year to have spare tire carriers on both front fenders, and a rarity for its 132-inch wheelbase. It has suicide doors and hidden headlights, which are actually modified aircraft landing lights.
This Cord is more than just a beautiful, impeccable classic car. It’s one with a fiery personality, and that will most likely translate into a steeper price.