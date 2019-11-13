1937 Cord Custom Beverly Is World’s Only Armored 812 Because It’s Cursed

More on this:

1 Stranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting Agency

2 Iconic Movie Cars: The Good, the Evil and the Post-Apocalyptic

3 Man Restores 1930 Ford Model A, Is Desperate to Get It Back on the Road

4 911 Calls Indicate Kevin Hart May Have Been Driving When He Crashed

5 Awesome Canadian Has Been Driving a Ford Model T for 70 Years