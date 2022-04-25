1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Looks Like a Big V8 Chunk of Pre-WWII Silver Heritage

For most automotive enthusiasts, the 812 nameplate is synonymous with the Ferrari 812 Superfast coupe, GTS hardtop convertible, and Targa top Competizione A. But over in America, before the Second World War, luxury had a different name: Cord 812 supercharged.
Not found across classic dealership inventories all too often, Cord’s cars are some of the coolest alternatives to more traditional Detroit Three builds from the era. Decidedly influential because of the era of existence, Cord models were also ready to offer both luxury and performance in a great – albeit slightly oddly designed package.
Now, “a museum-quality 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged in metallic silver over navy” is not exactly something you would expect to come across in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. Yet here it is, looking pristine and with relatively low mileage (for a car that’s 85 years old!) of 74,262 miles/119.513 km on the odometer.
The description naturally claims that we are dealing with a car that is in “stunning condition,” and also the recipient of a top award at the Classic Car Club of America's National Competition, so this sale is clearly targeted toward the knowledgeable collectors. Nothing wrong with that, although if that mileage is real, this means the Cord 812 Supercharged has also seen plenty of action during its heyday.
Alas, perhaps it is the right time for someone to protect this as a true automotive jewel. We can already see that it comes with all the right gems and the attention to detail is basically sublime. Everywhere you look, there is something that has full jaw-dropping potential, from the intricate exterior marvels to the front suicide doors and the exquisite blue interior.
Anyway, logically, this classy Cord - equipped with a supercharged 289ci V8 and an equally stunning (just like everything else) four-speed manual transmission - is not going to sell cheaply. And with an asking price of $124,900, it may trample into modern ultra-luxury car territory... but it’s probably well worth it!
