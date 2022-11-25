Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Purchased a Lambo and a Rolls-Royce Recently

A lot of good things come in pairs and Andy Ruiz Jr. seems to live by that rule. Because his collection has recently welcomed not just one, but two new, foreign cars, a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Andrés Ponce Ruiz Jr., or Andy Ruiz Jr., is a frequent patron of Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, that mostly works with celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names. The dealership helps them find exotic and luxury cars tailored to meet all their needs.
And Ruiz Jr, who is the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world, has worked with them on several occasions.
Most recently, it was revealed on November 21st, that he purchased a blue Lamborghini Urus, only three days after the dealership posted it for sale. But it looks like the Urus wasn't his only purchase that day.
Because on November 22, Champion Motoring revealed Andy splashed on another vehicle, too – a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Dubbed as a "one-of-one," according to the dealership, the bespoke Ghost is a 2022 model year, and it's "fully loaded." It comes with an elegant black exterior, orange brake calipers, and Pepsi Blue seats. Inside the cabin, you will also find a black Starlight Headliner and a Starlight dashboard, also in black.
The luxury sedan is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine which delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
This isn't the first time Andy Ruiz Jr. splashes on two vehicles within a short period of time. Back in November 2019, he did the same when he bought a camouflage-wrapped Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4 Squared and a matte grey Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Early this year, he also added a matte bronze Mercedes-AMG G 63, all from the same dealership. So, the two additions will be in great company in his garage.
And Ruiz Jr, who is the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world, has worked with them on several occasions.
Most recently, it was revealed on November 21st, that he purchased a blue Lamborghini Urus, only three days after the dealership posted it for sale. But it looks like the Urus wasn't his only purchase that day.
Because on November 22, Champion Motoring revealed Andy splashed on another vehicle, too – a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Dubbed as a "one-of-one," according to the dealership, the bespoke Ghost is a 2022 model year, and it's "fully loaded." It comes with an elegant black exterior, orange brake calipers, and Pepsi Blue seats. Inside the cabin, you will also find a black Starlight Headliner and a Starlight dashboard, also in black.
The luxury sedan is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine which delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
This isn't the first time Andy Ruiz Jr. splashes on two vehicles within a short period of time. Back in November 2019, he did the same when he bought a camouflage-wrapped Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4 Squared and a matte grey Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Early this year, he also added a matte bronze Mercedes-AMG G 63, all from the same dealership. So, the two additions will be in great company in his garage.