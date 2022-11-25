Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan Has a White-and-Black Tuxedo, To Go With Matching 28s

We recently found out that - surprise, surprise - the first-ever 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue V12 coach-door ultra-luxury SUV is not only more powerful than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but also pricier.
That is valid even in the latter’s backyard, aka the United Kingdom. But frankly, that is of little importance to some affluent folks, especially if they live on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. This is mostly because they can always request the British automaker to give them access to the customization options of the Black Badge series or even take matters into the local aftermarket's hands for something that may very well be entirely unique.
Plus, they could always do both, right? Such might be the bespoke custom case here with this Rolls-Royce Cullinan example highlighted on social media by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. They seem thrilled to showcase yet another controversial transformation, courtesy of Henderson, NC-based House of Toyz.
Judging by the glossy black Rolls-Royce badges and other details, this Cullinan might very well be a higher-powered 591-hp 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 Black Badge example. Alas, that does not matter too much either, as it is not a monotone apparition but rather a spectacularly classic black-and-white tuxedo two-tone unit. And if that is not enough to stand out in the right kind of posh crowds, we already know what else is.
Those would be the forged 28-inch Forgiato Licenziato aftermarket wheels, which are not only humongous but also well-matched to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan’s attire. And believe it or not, I honestly feel this set – as outrageous as it may look – is well suited for the behemoth SUV. Plus, they do not even look too big when mated with the coach-door elephant! Well, bring it on, Ferrari Purosangue, let us see if you can top that without looking like a jealous lover…
