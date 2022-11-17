Scott Disick Fits His Murdered-Out Cadillac Escalade With Dark-as-Night Forgiatos

Reality star Scott Disick is a self-proclaimed car fan, with a sizable collection of expensive cars. And he’s constantly changing one thing or the other. This time, it was his Cadillac Escalade, which has just been fitted with Forgiato wheels.
If you’ve ever heard about the Kardashians or stumbled upon one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian episodes, you must've heard about Scott Disick, too. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy is still very much present in the family and still has a lot in common with them. Especially when it comes to cars.
Scott Disick is a car fan, who keeps adding new models to his collection. And, if he’s not purchasing anything new, he’s modifying those from his current collection. The latest “lucky” model from his garages was a murdered-out Cadillac Escalade.
In a photo shared on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 16, Disick announced that his Escalade now rides on brand-new aftermarket wheels. He opted for a model from Forgiato Wheels, a pioneer in the aftermarket wheels industry and a frequent collaborator of the reality star. He captioned the photo, "Had to throw the Forgis on."
He proceeded to thank the brand and several luxury dealerships that helped him achieve this look for the Escalade, including Platinum Motorsport Group.
He didn't mention which model and size he got for his Cadillac, but the wheels match the dark exterior paint of the SUV. The multi-spoke units seem to be the Trimestre model, part of the Monoleggera (Sport) series. They are available in both 24 and 26 inches.
Disick is the proud owner of most of the most desirable SUVs at the moment. There’s the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he got from Platinum Motorsport Group, also a top favorite for his former sister-in-law, Kim Kardashian.
An adrenaline junkie and fan of speed, he also owns a Lamborghini Urus, which dominates the super-SUV niche, sitting among the fastest ever built.
And, of course, there’s the flagship Cadillac Escalade, the traditional American premium SUV, which is just perfect for when he has his kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with him. And now it rides on brand-new wheels.
