Scott Disick's Ferrari F8 Spider and His Rolls-Royce Cullinan Match, They’re Kim-Inspired

You know that moment when you see something you like from a close friend or family member, so you want it, too? Scott Disick is the same, taking a page out of Kim Kardashian’s book and painting his cars the same chalk gray shade.
Not long ago, Kim admitted she spent $100k to paint three of her cars the same ghost gray shade to match the interior of her mansion. So, her former brother-in-law Scott Disick followed the same trend.
Over the last few days, Scott has been enjoying his expensive cars, switching from his Ferrari F8 Spider to his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, both with the same gray exterior. The two aren’t the only ones in this shade, as he applied the same treatment to his Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Urus, and a McLaren 720S.
Scott Disick was seen driving his Ferrari F8 Tributo on several occasions, including a shopping trip in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday afternoon and a dinner date out at Nobu later that day. Several publications claim Scott's Ferrari is new, but he's had it for a while. It's true, in the past, the same supercar sported a red exterior before he started modding all of his rides.
When it comes to his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the reality star posed in the SUV in front of a house in progress, writing that he has "another house almost done," and that it was time to sell it. He sat in the driver's seat of the luxury SUV, with the driver's door open, giving us a small glimpse of its white and black interior. The SUV comes with several modifications, including a lowered suspension, new fenders, side sills, rear bumper, and aftermarket wheels from Al13Wheels.
Disick purchased a Cullinan in early April. The SUV came with a black exterior and a red interior. Given that he had worked with Roadstarr Motorsports to customize the SUV to his heart's desire, it would make more sense for him to own two different examples. With a net worth estimated at $45 million, he surely can afford it.
