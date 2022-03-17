Amid Backlash for Showing Off Cars, Scott Disick Adds New Land Rover Defender

Ahead of the premiere of the upcoming The Kardashians reality show on Hulu, Scott Disick treated himself to another vehicle, a new Defender. He announced the purchase on social media, amid the backlash for showing off his wealth.
Recently, Scott Disick introduced the world to his newly wrapped McLaren 720S, which now shares the same colors as three other cars from his collection, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, a Ferrari 812 Superfast, and a Lamborghini Urus, all shown in the same picture with the supercar. He added: “Just hittin and sittin different. Big big thanks to all the players involved.”
Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, will be involved in the family’s upcoming reality show on Hulu. And he’s taken a page out of their book when it comes to their passion for cars.
But not everyone was thrilled about it, and people have taken it to the comment section to accuse him of flaunting his wealth, despite the fact that gas prices have soared, and other contemporary issues.
He didn’t comment on the backlash, but added a picture of his son, Reign, next to his supercar, and gave a little backstory on his love for whips: “I remember growing up loving cars with my dad and now I can live with my kids growing up loving cars with me. No better feeling than this.”
And now, Scott Disick shows he doesn’t care about the backlash. The reality star shared with his followers that he has added yet another car to his collection, a Land Rover Defender. He announced the purchase on his social media with the caption “New Defender,” sharing a set of picture that includes “new everything coming in from @chelseatruckco wheels, wide body, tire cover, Exhuast.”
The new addition comes with black exterior paint, and was parked next to a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
