Enthusiast-Oriented Car Auction Site Is Ready to Launch, Will Make Car Buying a Breeze

When it comes to car auction websites, we are definitely spoiled for choice, but that does not mean all of them are great options, as the information available to the buyer can vary wildly.
This is where a new online auction site called Bidding Classics comes in. The platform, which will start taking bids on the 26th of November, is looking to become the default option of car enthusiasts through its emphasis on high-quality examples of appreciating classics and a streamlined buying process.
That ethos becomes apparent with a glance at the website, where a 2005 Ferrari 360 Spider, a 1996 BMW Alpina B3, and a 1971 Datsun 240Z (also known as the Fairlady Z) are proudly displayed. However, the coolest offering is probably a 1961 Jaguar MK II with just 5,560 miles (8,948 km) on the clock and an awesome 3.8-liter inline-six engine.
Not only has it been expertly restored and well cared for, but the Kray brothers used to own one such vehicle. If that name does not ring a bell, the movie called “Legend” will help you get an idea of how badass of an association that truly is.
But an auction site should offer more than just interesting vehicles, and Bidding Classics also delivers on that front. A couple of innovations can be distinguished here. The concierge service, for instance, is specifically designed to allow customers a hassle-free experience. To achieve that, a 206-point vehicle assessment is made available to the customer before purchasing the vehicle so they can make an informed decision.
Another key feature offered by this service is arranging everything from viewing to transportation and handover. Bidding Classics promises its customers to take care of all aspects of the process through this initiative. The website has no hidden fees, with the hammer price being the one paid by the buyer. For some additional peace of mind, a warranty can also be acquired.
There seems to be a lot of effort put into making this auction site as close to a perfect choice, and that comes as no surprise. The managing director, Neil Atkinson is himself a car enthusiast and was driven to create this business by his passion for the automobile. He believes that with the rise of electric vehicles as the daily driver of choice, it is now more than ever that we need exciting cars to drive on weekends, and who can argue with that?
