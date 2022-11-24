The Ferrari Purosangue Is More Expensive Than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the UK

£313,120 or $380,000 at current exchange rates. That is the starting price of the V12-engined Ferrari Purosangue in the UK, which is quite a bit more than what Lamborghini wants for the V8-engined Urus.
The Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga are more affordable as well. But more shockingly, Ferrari had the audacity of charging more pounds sterling for the Purosangue than Rolls-Royce does for the Cullinan. The BMW-engineered luxobarge retails at £291,820 or just around $355,000.
As far as series-production utilities are concerned, the Purosangue appears to be the most expensive of the bunch – for the time being – in the United Kingdom. There are, however, a few little downsides we need to discuss.
Luggage space isn’t this vehicle’s forte. Auto Express lists 473 liters compared to 616 liters for the Urus, which means 16.7 and 21.7 cubic feet. The cited publication also notes the shorter overall length of the Purosangue in comparison to the Urus, but on the other hand, the Ferrari’s wheelbase is an idea longer. The Urus comes with three seats in the back, but Purosangue customers unfortunately have to settle for only two seats.
Slightly heavier than the Urus Performante, the Purosangue was designed specifically to be the Ferrari of SUVs even though Ferrari refuses to use SUV in their press and advertising material. The Prancing Horse of Maranello also implies that four doors are featured, not five given the rear hatch. Instead of saving a few pounds here and there, Ferrari employed two electric lifters that open it to 73 degrees for easy access to the cargo area.
At the end of the day, the Purosangue stands out in the crowd with the only free-breathing V12 in the segment. Codenamed F140IA, the 6.5-liter mill develops 80 percent of peak torque from 2,100 revolutions per minute. The official numbers are 716 Nm (528 pound-feet) at 6,250 rpm and 725 ps (715 horsepower) at 7,750 rpm. On that note, the spine-tingling soundtrack continues all the way through 8,250 revolutions per minute.
As far as series-production utilities are concerned, the Purosangue appears to be the most expensive of the bunch – for the time being – in the United Kingdom. There are, however, a few little downsides we need to discuss.
Luggage space isn’t this vehicle’s forte. Auto Express lists 473 liters compared to 616 liters for the Urus, which means 16.7 and 21.7 cubic feet. The cited publication also notes the shorter overall length of the Purosangue in comparison to the Urus, but on the other hand, the Ferrari’s wheelbase is an idea longer. The Urus comes with three seats in the back, but Purosangue customers unfortunately have to settle for only two seats.
Slightly heavier than the Urus Performante, the Purosangue was designed specifically to be the Ferrari of SUVs even though Ferrari refuses to use SUV in their press and advertising material. The Prancing Horse of Maranello also implies that four doors are featured, not five given the rear hatch. Instead of saving a few pounds here and there, Ferrari employed two electric lifters that open it to 73 degrees for easy access to the cargo area.
At the end of the day, the Purosangue stands out in the crowd with the only free-breathing V12 in the segment. Codenamed F140IA, the 6.5-liter mill develops 80 percent of peak torque from 2,100 revolutions per minute. The official numbers are 716 Nm (528 pound-feet) at 6,250 rpm and 725 ps (715 horsepower) at 7,750 rpm. On that note, the spine-tingling soundtrack continues all the way through 8,250 revolutions per minute.