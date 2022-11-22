Rapper Meek Mill Asks Swizz Beatz for Help With Getting a Ferrari Purosangue

Rapper Meek Mill took to social media to share his interest in a Ferrari Purosangue. But he wants to make sure he gets it, so he asked for help from Ferrari enthusiast, DJ Swizz Beatz.
Rapper Meek Mill loves cars as much as any other rapper. Plus, he has expressed his interest in several other cars online, including a Tesla, and later, he purchased a Model X. He shared he wanted a 2023 Land Rover Defender 110, customized for this year's TReK edition, and a DeLorean 2040 Omega. No chance on getting that Omega though, since it's just a concept.
Now, he found yet another one: the recently unveiled Ferrari Purosangue. The Maranello brand confirmed the arrival of the Purosangue at the 2018 Capital Markets Day conference, unveiling it in September 2022.
Meek Mill re-shared a video of an Instagram account called millionaire.life.style, which shows the Purosangue reversing on a street in France. Naturally, he asked for the help of one of the biggest Ferrari enthusiasts in the hip-hop industry, DJ Swizz Beatz to make sure he's getting it. Meek wrote under the video, “Help me get one, OG."
Swizz Beatz is a Ferrari collector, owning several limited-edition models, including both the Monza SP1 and SP2, an Enzo, and a LaFerrari. On top of that, he also has an SF90 Stradale and an F8 Tributo.
The "not-an-SUV" Purosangue is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, rated at 715 horsepower (725 ps) at 7,750 rpm and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) at 6,260 rpm. The power unit sends resources to both axles via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The four-door Purosangue can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds and goes all the way to 193 mph (310 kph).
Swizz Beatz re-shared the request on his Instagram Stories but didn’t add any comment. However, if there’s anyone that can help a fellow musician with a Ferrari, it’s surely him.
