Rapper Meek Mill Asks Swizz Beatz for Help With Getting a Ferrari Purosangue

Home > News > Artists
• By:
Rapper Meek Mill took to social media to share his interest in a Ferrari Purosangue. But he wants to make sure he gets it, so he asked for help from Ferrari enthusiast, DJ Swizz Beatz.
Ferrari Purosangue 7 photos
Meek Mill Wants a Ferrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari Purosangue
Rapper Meek Mill loves cars as much as any other rapper. Plus, he has expressed his interest in several other cars online, including a Tesla, and later, he purchased a Model X. He shared he wanted a 2023 Land Rover Defender 110, customized for this year's TReK edition, and a DeLorean 2040 Omega. No chance on getting that Omega though, since it's just a concept. 

Now, he found yet another one: the recently unveiled Ferrari Purosangue. The Maranello brand confirmed the arrival of the Purosangue at the 2018 Capital Markets Day conference, unveiling it in September 2022.

Meek Mill re-shared a video of an Instagram account called millionaire.life.style, which shows the Purosangue reversing on a street in France. Naturally, he asked for the help of one of the biggest Ferrari enthusiasts in the hip-hop industry, DJ Swizz Beatz to make sure he's getting it. Meek wrote under the video, “Help me get one, OG."

Swizz Beatz is a Ferrari collector, owning several limited-edition models, including both the Monza SP1 and SP2, an Enzo, and a LaFerrari. On top of that, he also has an SF90 Stradale and an F8 Tributo.

The "not-an-SUVPurosangue is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, rated at 715 horsepower (725 ps) at 7,750 rpm and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) at 6,260 rpm. The power unit sends resources to both axles via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The four-door Purosangue can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds and goes all the way to 193 mph (310 kph).

Swizz Beatz re-shared the request on his Instagram Stories but didn’t add any comment. However, if there’s anyone that can help a fellow musician with a Ferrari, it’s surely him.





Editor's note: Gallery showing official pictures of the Ferrari Purosangue

