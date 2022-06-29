After Winning a Fight, Gervonta Davis Celebrated With a New Custom Car, a G-Wagen

Loyalty is important and a lot of celebrities show that to their favorite brands, places, and even dealerships. Now boxer Gervonta Davis is back at the San Diego, California-based dealership Champion Motoring for more custom rides.
On Saturday night, Gervonta Davis won a fight against Rolando Romero, scoring a TKO in round six, which continued to keep his unbeaten record intact.
To celebrate it, the 27-year-old professional boxer returned to Champion Motoring, one of celebrities’ top choices when it comes to custom exotics. It’s also one of Davis’ favorites. He previously worked with the dealership on a creamy-beige USSV Rhino GX with lots of custom touches and a black, presidential-worthy Cadillac Escalade ESV.
This time, he went for a very popular SUV: the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The German off-roader is one of celebrities' favorite because it can handle any kind of terrain, it has a rugged exterior, and comes with quite a performance.
Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that sends 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive setup. This takes the SUV from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
When it comes to off-roading, the G-Wagen offers three modes, Sand, Trail, and Rock, and five Dynamic Select on-road modes, Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.
Gervonta’s new ride features a factory matte black paint, combined with a red-on-black interior. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is available with a starting price of $156,450 before options. The extra customization probably set him back a few extra thousands but given that Davis reportedly won $2 million for his last fight against Romero, it’s a well-deserved celebratory gift.
