This Sleek Satin Black Rolls-Royce Wraith Belongs to NBA's Trey Lyles, It's a Beauty

Oftentimes celebrities and athletes go for Rolls-Royce, because it offers comfort, luxury, performance, and obviously, status. And NBA’s Trey Lyles is no different, but his bespoke Rolls-Royce Wraith surely is, with a sleek, satin black exterior.
Trey Anthony Lyles currently plays for the Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2015, following his freshman season at the University of Kentucky. He played two seasons there, before moving to the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and Detroit Pistons.
The Canadian basketball player has decided to upgrade his ride and opted for a Rolls-Royce. He contacted the team over at Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, which is one of the first top choices for athletes and celebrities. It provides its customers with bespoke rides, tailored to meet their every need.
The result of their collaboration is a sleek, elegant Rolls-Royce Wraith with a black satin exterior and a luxurious red-on-black interior, complete with a Starlight Headliner. The fully black luxury coupe has been fitted with 24-inch aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, in the same black shade as the rest of the vehicle.
The Wraith line was introduced in 2013. It comes with the powerful 6.6-liter V12 engine under its hood, which delivers 624 horsepower (632 ps) at 5,600 rpm, and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Thanks to these figures, the two-door luxury coupe can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4.6 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Lyles was previously seen driving a Ferrari 458 Italia, so the Wraith won’t be his first powerful ride. But it will surely make him look very elegant when he pulls up to the games in it.
