Lowered 2023 Lexus RX Turns Subtler Yet Posher With CGI Shadow Line, New Wheels

Considered by many to be the purveyor of today’s madness for luxury crossover SUVs, the 2023 Lexus RX has arrived in North America as an all-new, fifth-generation reinvention of the nameplate.
And it did not come alone, instead dropping by at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show with a fresh design, new specification, Premium+ and F SPORT Performance grades, as well as four powertrains – of which the plug-in version is a model first. Plus, let us remember that it was also joined by the first all-electric Lexus, the RZ 450e.
Not to worry, Lexus is also working on delivering stick shift capabilities to its electric vehicles, so a little bit of pure sportiness is still ensured during the EV revolution. But what about customization choices? Well, if the OEM options suddenly feel underwhelming, there is always the aftermarket realm to give plenty of personalization opportunities.
Still, what if the latter needs guidance? Well, then we can always resort to the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. And Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with the all-new fifth-generation RX crossover SUV, hence the arrival of his signature ‘Shadow Line’ transformation.
As always, the changes are subtle yet impactful, with all chrome deleted in favor of a contrasting black look. Besides, the CGI Shadow Line rarely comes alone, and in this case, the Lexus RX was also casually dropped on a lowered suspension setup to better fit those cool new aftermarket wheels that are significantly larger than the OEM option.
As for the underlying oomph, there’s no relevant information from the author, so we are free to imagine the perfect choice. If our two cents are allowed on the matter, this digital morphing sure feels ready for the top variants, so most likely the F SPORT Performance RX 500h (with 366 horsepower) is the first to come to mind, followed by the still mysterious plug-in hybrid version, of course.
