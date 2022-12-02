Real Racing 3 just got its final update for 2022, which adds four brand-new cars and will allow you to win existing vehicles that you don't already own. As usual, the update also includes a new seasonal round and a series of special and flashback events.
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the biggest highlight of update 11.0. The mid-engined supercar becomes the 29th Ferrari available in the game. Boasting a Performance Rating of up to 82.5 the Daytona SP3 will cost 850 gold, but you will be able to win it for free by completing the "Sp3edrush 5" event that starts on December 26.
The SP3 will be joined by the Lamborghini Reventon. The Italian supercar will become available for free if you complete Season 2 - Round 3. You will be able to start the event from December 6 to January 30.
If you're a fan of 1990s supercars, you'll be pleased to know that the update also includes the Strassenversion variants of both the Porsche 911 GT1 and Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR. The game already includes their race-spec counterparts. Both cars can be won through Limited Time Events that will commence in January 2023.
Finally, you will be able to win any 2022 Formula One car by completing the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian GP special event starting December 6.
As far as winning existing cars that you don't already own, there will be a couple of Flashback events with the Mazda 787B and Jaguar XJ220 as prizes. You can also unlock the McLaren MP4-X and the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo through limited-time events.
Real Racing will also add three new bonus series to the Season 2 section. Of course, you'll need to unlock the new cars to gain access to them. Both the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 and the Nissan Z will gain exclusive series. These require maximum upgrades for each car to unlock.
Update 11.0 will be available to download on December 6, 2022. Until then, check out the video below for more info.
