Spec the Heck Out of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 Using the Official Online Configurator

More on this:

1 Ferrari Daytona SP3 Was Already Sold Out Before Its Unveiling, Because of Course It Was

2 See and Hear the New Ferrari Daytona SP3 at the Track, Alongside the Iconic 330 P4

3 Ferrari Daytona SP3 Gets Prompt FXX-K Makeover for Virtual Racer Bragging Rights

4 New Ferrari Daytona SP3 Revealed Amid Nostalgic Emotions at Finali Mondiali Event

5 Ferrari Introduces the Daytona SP3, an 828-HP Tribute to the ‘60s