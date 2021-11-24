Spec the Heck Out of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 Using the Official Online Configurator

Ferrari has released the official online configurator for the new and sold-out Daytona SP3 because you may not be able to buy one, not from the Prancing Horse anyway, but you can still spec the heck out of it.
Available here, the tool lets users choose between 2D or 3D, with the latter option providing a more interactive experience. Once you click on the desired button, you will have to decide what color it deserves, choosing from a host of solid, metallic, historical, special, and additional shades.
We kid you not, these are the actual names given by Ferrari. We went for red, sprinkling the exterior with racing stripes. Our configured Daytona SP3 rides on 20-inch forged diamond wheels, with carbon center caps, which spin around the red brake calipers. A matte finish for the exterior carbon fiber bits, as well as several extras made of the same material, are part of the custom build, too, together with the black tailpipes.
Black Alcantara upholstery bedecks the cockpit of the pictured Italian supercar, which sports red seatbelts, and a similar look for the leather strip that adorns the seats. Black Alcantara door pulls and several additional leather inserts complete the package.
At the end of the build, users can usually see how much their maxed out digital ride costs, but this is Ferrari we’re talking about, and they just don’t do that. Moreover, as much as you like the Daytona SP3 and have enough money in the bank to buy it, you cannot do that because, as we mentioned in the intro, all 599 units were spoken for.
Nonetheless, we reckon that some of them will eventually hit the used car market, and when they do, we’ll tell you how much you will have to fork out for one, should you still feel the desire to park it in your garage.
