EA Announces Real Racing 3 Successor, Limited to Android Players in Selected Regions

Finally, if you’re worried that Real Racing 3 will no longer receive new content as often as it did until now, then you should know Firemonkeys Studio confirmed they are committed to continuing to bring players great content in the future. However, it’s time for a new iteration of the mobile racing hit and EA is here to make that happen. Real Racing Next is the name of the new mobile racing game coming from Firemonkeys Studios, EA announced this week.Although the game is still in early stages of development, Android players in select countries can download and play Real Racing Next on their devices. If you’re one of those players, you should probably know that the game will continue to evolve based on the feedback developers receive.This is not even close to a launch, but a first step towards exploring the future of Real Racing franchise, EA states. Currently, Real Racing Next feature a limited selection of content and features, so we can’t really talk about full-fledged sequel yet.And since what’s been listed on Google Play Store is a very early version of the game, it makes sense for EA to be cautious about the release date. The publisher does say that the final game is “fair way off,” but the reason for this soft-launch is to start testing the project and build upon it as developers are getting more feedback from players.Speaking of availability, Real Racing Next (Early Access version) is only available on Google Play Store in Australia and Canada for a short period of time. The requirements for running the game aren’t that high though: Android 6.0 or above, 2GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 830+ or Samsung Exynos 8895+, and Mali G71+ or Adreno 540+.In Real Racing Next, you’ll be racing cars from iconic manufacturers like McLaren, Porsche, Chevrolet and Ford. Famous tracks will be available in the game, including Circuit of the Americas, Hockenheim, Lime Rock and many more. Players should also expect “console-level” graphics and an authentic racing experience.Finally, if you’re worried that Real Racing 3 will no longer receive new content as often as it did until now, then you should know Firemonkeys Studio confirmed they are committed to continuing to bring players great content in the future.