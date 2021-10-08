Real Racing 3 Update Adds 4 New Cars, Including the Iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro Z/28

Another month, another Real Racing 3 update. Firemonkeys Studio is back with another update for the mobile racing game. Already bored with the new cars introduced in September 2021? Well, the October update comes with four new vehicles, new Race Days events, and a couple of new Exclusive series.
The highlight of this update, which also marks the start of Round 3, is the addition of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. The one-of-a-kind supercar joins the game via a Club Day special event. As before, you get the car on loan and you have to upgrade it and complete all events in seven days to win it.
Not so much into modern machinery? Well, this update also includes a classic: the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Z/28. And I'm not talking about the road-going version. Real Racing 3 went with the SCCA-spec car that's wearing a Sunoco-style livery with blue paint and yellow accents. Chevrolet developed these cars for the Trans-Am series, which it won in 1968 with Mark Donohue behind the steering wheel. It's one of the most iconic Camaros ever built.
But that's not all. This update also adds the race-spec Ferrari 488 GT3 and the awesome 2021 Bentley Continental GT Speed. You'll be able to unlock some of these cars by completing various events to earn VP points in Round 3 season.
Fans of Formula One will be able to race their favorite 2021 cars in a couple of new F1 Race Day events at Spa Francorchamps and Circuit of the Americas. Both will give you the chance to win an F1 car.
Finally, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and the Corvette C8 get their own Exclusive series. As before, you'll need to fully upgrade these cars to unlock the bonus events.
Update 9.8 will be available Monday, October 11. In related news, EA and Firemonkeys Studios have announced that they're working on a successor to Real Racing 3.
