Tuned Lamborghini Huracan Looks Like a Daddy’s Princess Edition to Us

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: money cannot buy taste. However, that wouldn’t stop us from rocking the hell out of this Lamborghini Huracan, even with that weird wrapping (hopefully it’s not a paintjob).
If it came like this from the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, then they would have probably named it ‘La Principessa di Papa Edizione’. Nonetheless, it was seen somewhere in the United States, so we’ll call it ‘Daddy’s Princess Edition’ instead.
Now, where to begin? With the pink color applied to the front hood, roof, doors, and rear quarter panels? Or with the yellow accents covering a good part of the front bumper, apron, side skirts, and wheels? Nah, we’ll kick it off with the crown logos that rest on the hood, right above the Raging Bull badge, and in the middle of the doors.
It is rather surprising that the interior of this Lamborghini Huracan has remained stock, apparently, because the seats are still wrapped in white leather, as per the single image of it shared on Reddit. This makes us think that we are indeed looking at a foil wrapping rather than a repaint, which is always good, because it can return to its stock form with a few flicks of the wrist.
On a very related thought, this might not be a ‘Daddy’s Princess Edition’ version of the supercar, but rather Princess Peach’s Mario Kart. In this case, we wouldn’t be surprised if the owner turns out to be a middle-aged man, living out his videogame fantasy.
Either way, the design is obviously not our cup of tea, but as we said before, we would rock the hell out of it with little to no concern over what bystanders might have to say about it. And we think that you would too, wouldn’t you? It’s alright, you can be honest, after all, we’re all petrolheads here, aren’t we?
