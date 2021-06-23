Lamborghini Huracan “Jumpacan” Off-Road Build Starts LS V8 for the First Time

After bringing a burnt Huracan back to life with a 1,500-horsepower LS twin-turbo V8 swap and a six-speed manual transmission, the folks at "B is for Build" were presented with the chassis of the "Jumpacan" in October 2019. The crazy project is slowly but steadily coming to a conclusion, and as the name implies, this fellow here is definitely going to catch some air.
A free-breathing LS V8 replaces the high-revving V10 that Lamborghini shares with the Audi R8, and obviously enough, the dual-clutch transmission has been swapped for a Graziano transaxle to simplify the drivetrain. The pushrod engine is controlled by Holley electronics, which are pretty expensive but also straightforward to set up and tune on the go.
Augmented with 35- and 37-inch rubber shoes, long-travel suspension, GT500 brakes, a top-mounted radiator, and a Howe rack-and-pinion steering system, the Jumpacan features custom-fabricated CV axles up front, a three-spoke LZMFG steering wheel with a center marker, a racing fuel cell, and body-hugging bucket seats protected by a very beefy roll cage.
Developed specifically to race on daunting terrain, the insane-looking supercar isn’t as crazy of a project as you may think it is. None other than Lamborghini has rolled out a concept with extra ground clearance, wider tracks, Rotiform wheels, and Pirelli tires, and that car’s name is the Sterrato.
Revealed a few months before B is for Build started work on the Jumpacan, the Huracan Sterrato takes inspiration from the automaker’s brief dabble with rallying in the 1970s when the Jarama and Urraco tried their best off the beaten path. The functioning prototype may enter limited production according to chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani, but Lamborghini still hasn’t provided any concrete details about the production-spec model.
As for the Huracan we all know and love, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese won’t phase out the free-breathing V10 for the next generation. Reggiani made it crystal clear that hybrid assistance is the only path forward for the Italian automaker’s lineup of super sports cars. Of course, even the Aventador’s successor is going hybrid, most likely in the form of e-AWD.
