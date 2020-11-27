Lamborghini "Jumpacan" Is an Italian Exotic Gone Dune Buggy

Shoal Tent Suggests Pitching Your Tent on Water for the Night

While Lamborghini will sell you a Huracan for road use, track time, or something in between , independent builders seem to be determined to expand the V10 supercar's reach. So, while we've already seen the Raging Bull cast in the role of a drag racer or a drift car , the time has come to talk about a Huracan adapted for offroad racing. 6 photos



And while the 2020 edition of Vegas event was canceled due to the ongoing health crisis, we're glad to see yet another crew that keeps those welds going. Speaking of which, the aim is to have the project fully functional by March 3, so the build can be entered in a 400-mile (643-km) desert race called Mint 400 (Vegas, baby!).



As explained in the clip below, the project started back in January, with a Huracan chassis being donated to the team. Sure, the aluminum structure does need a bit of attention since the supercar had been involved in a pretty serious crash. But this thing will get a cage inside and out, on top of all the fixes.



A specialist called SEM Dirt has handled the custom suspension, with the fresh hardware also set to reinforce the structure once it's installed. For now, the vehicle comes with a ride height of around 12 inches (305 mm), but the 37-inch tires you see here might not remain in place.



B Is For Build aims to rely on the Huracan LS swap experience gained via the previous project, but it's not clear if the V8 will gain a pair of turbos as it happened last year.



However, the plan is to once again bring a clutch into the cabin and that's enough of an attention magnet in our book.



