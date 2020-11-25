autoevolution
The authors behind this unusual feat are none other than California’s R1 Motorsport.

This Tuned Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is a Military-Themed Showstopper

25 Nov 2020, 10:57 UTC ·
When it comes to customizing some of the world’s most rad supercars, the tuning wizards over at R1 Motorsport are the real MVPs. Cali’s reputed tuner prides itself with a glorious portfolio that covers the likes of McLaren, Lamborghini, and Porsche. To be fair, it goes without saying that there’s some serious talent at work on R1’s Chatsworth-based premises!

As time went by, the enterprise never failed to impress the aftermarket segment with its spectacular exploits, thanks to the meticulous craftmanship that’s gone into each and every build. Honestly, these beasts are testament to the crew’s remarkable abilities, to say the least.

I’ll tell you what; instead of me just going on and on about the tuner’s cool undertakings, let’s take a minute to examine one of the most notable creatures brewed under their roof. The project in question is based on Lamborghini’s vicious Huracan Performante – a glorious coupe that’ll soothe every last corner of your petrolhead soul.

Before we go into any details about the project itself, let's have a quick look over the stock vehicle’s main specs and features. This bad boy is put in motion by a relentless 5.2-liter V10 behemoth that feeds its sheer force to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. At 8,000 rpm, the naturally aspirated mill will gladly produce up to 631 bhp. On the other hand, the powerplant is fully capable of summoning a malicious torque output of no less than 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) at around 6,500 revs.

Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a whopping top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). Furthermore, the Huracan Performante will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, which is simply staggering! Suspension duties are taken good care of by a double-wishbone module on both ends, while stopping power is supplied by top-grade ventilated disc brakes. Lamborghini’s coupe rides on a set of 20-inch hoops that wear P245/30 YR20 tires at the front and P305/30 YR20 rubber on the opposite end.

The entire creation weighs as little as 3,047 lbs (1,382 kg) on an empty stomach, and its wheelbase measures 103.1 inches (2,619 mm). Lastly, the Italian bull brings about an eye-watering price tag of approximately $281,050.

Now, R1 Motorsport’s custom entity houses a plethora of cosmetic tweaks that’ll make this Lambo look prepared to tackle the frontline. The very first feature you’ll notice is a rugged matte olive wrap with military vibes, complemented by golden U.S. Air Force emblems on each door.

To add a healthy dose of bodywork wizardry, the firm proceeded to install a menacing carbon fiber body kit developed by Vorsteiner. The package consists of a fresh splitter lip, new front fenders that wear gills on both sides, and a handsome hood with dual air vents.

Furthermore, you will find a pair of 20-inch ADV10 Track Spec CS Series wheels with ten spokes up front, joined by 21-inch counterparts at the rear. The finishing touch comes in the form of a tasty exhaust system that’s been painstakingly fabricated in-house.

And that concludes it. Personally, I'd say the military theme looks a little out of place on the Huracan, but Vorsteiner’s bodywork pizzazz and those sexy aftermarket wheels certainly mean business!

What do you think?
