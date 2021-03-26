2022 Continental GT Speed's Chassis Tech Makes It Bentley's Best Driver's Car

Bentley’s Continental GT has been around for almost twenty years, establishing itself as one of the best modern grand tourers. The latest high-performance version, recently revealed in the shape of the 2022 GT Speed, promises to be the most capable car ever built by the British manufacturer, in large part due to the new chassis technologies it possesses.
Although Bentley announced that by 2026, all of its models would feature hybrid powertrains, and by 2030 it would go full electric, the latest Continental GT Speed still features the iconic twin-turbo W12 under its hood.
To comply with the latest emission regulations and make it as powerful as possible, the engineers heavily revised the engine's latest version, which now spits out 650 hp (659 PS).
However, the revised powerplant is just one of the many upgrades that the GT Speed gets for the 2022 model year. According to the British automaker, we’re dealing with the most performance-focused model ever to drive out the Crewe factory gates.
The stunning car finally gets all-wheel steering, and as we saw on other high-performance beasts, that should work brilliantly on or off the track, improving driving dynamics.
At low and medium speeds, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels. This means that the GT Speed will be easier to maneuver, and the steering will feel quicker and sharper.
On the other hand, at high speeds, the rear wheels are steered in the same direction as those in the front to improve stability exponentially.
Like all Continental models that preceded it, the new GT Speed comes with active all-wheel drive. To further improve performance, the traction control and torque distribution systems have been recalibrated in all driving modes.
In Bentley and Comfort modes, the overall grip is balanced between the front and rear wheels, while in Sport mode, a more rear-biased torque split is delivered. The latest generation of the GT Speed is also the first Bentley to feature an electronic rear differential (eLSD).
Specifically tuned to work with the car’s enhanced active chassis systems, it should provide improved lateral and longitudinal stability, greater on-throttle dynamics, and better traction in adverse road conditions.
electronic stability control (ESC) was also refined to allow a greater level of freedom before the safety systems kick in.
When the driver chooses to disable the ESC, the new GT Speed will deliver a driver-focused experience that Bentley says is similar to what you would get from its racing machines. Thanks to the all-wheel steering and eLSD, the car should feel like a GT3 racer on track.
That bold claim is further backed up by the three-chamber active air suspension with adaptive damping and the Dynamic Ride system.
Pioneered on the Bentayga and third-generation Continental GT, this 48V active anti-roll control system uses powerful electric motors connected to each anti-roll bar to counteract body roll.
braking system.
It features ten-piston front calipers and four-piston variants on the rear to supply incredible braking force while also reducing the overall weight by 73 lbs (33 kg).
In terms of performance, the new Continental GT Speed can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds and can reach a maximum top speed of 208 mph (335 kph).
Orders are currently open in most markets, and Bentley says deliveries will start in the third quarter of 2021. Prices haven’t yet been revealed but considering that the standard Continental GT demands well over $200,000, we expect the GT Speed to be far more expensive.
