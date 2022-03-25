Real Racing 3 Adds Koenigsegg Jesko, New Photo Mode for iOS Users

Firemonkeys Studios just announced a new update for Real Racing 3, bringing three brand-new cars to the mobile racing game. Update 10.3 also includes an all-new Photo Mode+ feature for iOS users.
The Koenigsegg Jesko is the main highlight of this update. The supercar will be introduced through a five-day event called "All or Nothing." Complete the challenge and you'll park the Jesko in your virtual garage.
The other two cars coming in this update are the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. You'll be able to win both of them by competing events and gathering points in Round 7 of the Season 1 championship.
New cars aside, Real Racing 3 is gaining a new camera mode called Photo Mode+. Available only to iOS users, for the time being, it allows you to take your iPhone or iPad and control the in-game camera freely. This will enable you to take photos of your cars from more angles and even navigate race tracks.
There's no info as to when this feature will also become available to Android users.
The new update will also give you the chance to win three existing cars. The lineup will include the Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1, Lotus Evija, and the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.
Finally, there will be two new time trial competitions featuring the classic Ferrari 375 F1 and modern Volkswagen ID.R.
The latter will also be part of a new Flashback Event, as will be the McLaren 765LT. In case you missed them when they were first introduced, you'll get a new chance to add them to your collection. Assuming you have the $RS and gold to spend on the upgrades.
As usual, Real Racing is adding new Exclusive Series, this time around for the Apollo IE and 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 that were introduced via the previous update. Access to the series requires fully upgraded cars.
Find out more about all that's new in the video below. The update will roll out in the next few days.
