NASCAR Returns to Real Racing 3 in New Update, Nissan Z Also Included

It's been a very long time since Real Racing 3 provided new NASCAR action but the wait is finally over. Update 10.8 not only includes a brand-new season but also brings all three 2022-spec cars into the game. I am, of course, talking about the Ford Mustang GT, Toyota Camry TRD, and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
These cars will become available in the 2022 Daytona 500 special event. It starts on October 25 and you have five days to complete it and win a 2022 NASCAR vehicle of your choice. Additionally, you'll earn M$250,000, 50 Gold, and 6,500 VP. Once you unlock a car you'll be able to compete in the NASCAR 2022 Season in the Motorsport section.
The update also includes a second special event that will enable you to win a 2022 Formula 1 car of your choice. To do so, you'll have to complete the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2022 event in five days.
Unlike most previous updates, 10.8 won't include a high-profile supercar, but Firemonkeys is adding the Nissan Z to the long list of street cars available in the game. The Japanese sports car will become available through the Nissan Z Limited Series, which you have to complete in seven days. Then you'll be able to drive it some more in the Generation Z series, which also includes the 300ZX and the 370Z.
If you're looking to win cars you missed in the past, there will be two Flashback Special Events for the Ferrari F12tdf and F40 and the Porsche 917K. Likewise, new Limited Time Events will give you a chance to win the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Audi e-tron GT concept.
The update also marks the beginning of Season 2 - Round 2, which includes the BMW M2 Competition as a grand prize. The early rounds of Season 1 are also going away starting December 6, 2022.
In other news, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and the Audi R8 (2021) are getting their own Exclusive Series, while the Halloween decals will become available again. As usual, there will be several weekly time trials. The update will be available to download on October 25.
