Limited-Edition Palace Gucci Moto Guzzi V7 Blends Fashion With Military Accents

Have you ever wanted some fancy saddlebags on your Moto Guzzi motorcycle? The renowned bike manufacturer from Mandello del Lario is making your wish come true with the launch of a new limited-edition Moto Guzzi V7 Stone designed in collaboration with Italian fashion icon Gucci and British streetwear brand Palace.
The unexpected three-way design partnership is, obviously, focused on the aesthetics of the new motorcycle, which exudes style through all its pores, as you’d expect from any bike featuring the Mandello eagle.
Moto Guzzi V7 Stone proudly displays the collaborative design choices made by the three brands and highlights the convergence between them rather than their differences.
“Moto Guzzi and Gucci, two brands synonymous with Italian style and design, meet the irreverent British street culture of Palace, in one of the most anticipated special items of the extraordinary Gucci Palace collaboration,” the motorcycle manufacturer notes on its website.
Considering the Palace Gucci Moto Guzzi V7 will be officially launched as part of the Palace Gucci collection, most of the standard V7 Stone details are blacked out to allow the signature elements added by the two fashion brands to shine bright.
As such, the motorcycle comes with many components painted in black, like mirrors, side cases, wheels, headlight bezel, engine cases, fork gaiters, and more.
Gucci covered the rider’s seat in fine-grain dark brown leather monogrammed with the G logo. This is flanked by two saddlebags with camo material that features both Gucci’s logo and the Palace P. The custom paint job adopts the same camo pattern over matte black, with the right side of the tank displaying the Palace and Gucci logos in burnished gold, while the left side features the golden Moto Guzzi eagle badge. The tank cover also matches the travel bags’ material.
The bike is set to be officially launched today, October 21, 2022. Only 50 examples of the Palace Gucci Moto Guzzi V7 will be produced, and they will be made available through Gucci’s Vault webstore and select Gucci brick-and-mortar stores around the world.
