Tractor 04 Is No Agricultural Workhorse, But a Custom Moto Guzzi V7 Soaked in Elegance

Understated though it may be, the paint scheme worn by this reimagined Guzzi looks totally rad.
Astonishing the public with two-wheeled eye candy is Stefano Venier’s specialty, and there have been multiple instances when we admired his workshop’s projects on autoevolution. You boys and girls seemed to be pretty stoked about the modified Kawasaki KZ1000 (aka Giappone) we’ve looked at two weeks ago, so another coverage concerning Venier Customs’ work should be in order.
Comically nicknamed Tractor 04, the bike you’re seeing here was once a bone-stock V7 from Moto Guzzi’s range. Stefano and his crew began by removing the factory bodywork in its entirety, then they busied themselves with the fabrication of a new aluminum attire. The custom-made outfit comprises slim fenders, perforated side panels, and a simple, yet remarkably handsome fuel tank.
Opting to keep the Guzzi’s skeleton completely unaltered, the guys designed a fresh leather saddle that follows the subframe’s contours. We see a rectangular LED taillight right behind the two-up seat, and the standard shocks have been deleted in favor of adjustable Ikon substitutes with progressive springs. Front-end lighting is also supplied by LED hardware, firmly held in place via bespoke brackets.
The V7’s laced hoops were kept in play, but their rims got cloaked in dual-sport rubber from Goldentyre’s inventory. Moving on to the cockpit area, you’ll be greeted by a tiny GPS speedometer and an aluminum handlebar adorned with Biltwell grips. Venier’s bike-modding surgeons decided that the motorcycle’s longitudinal V-twin should remain stock, yet they did perform a couple of exterior tweaks.
MASS Exhaust silencers can now be spotted on both sides of the rear wheel, and the OEM valve covers were replaced with retro-looking aftermarket items. Last but not least, the guys turned their attention to Tractor 04’s color scheme, choosing an understated matte-black base that’s accompanied by gold highlights on the gas tank. Once the paintwork had been applied, they were finally happy to call it a day.
