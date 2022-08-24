This 1975 Moto Guzzi 850 T Has Kenda Tires, New Seat Upholstery and a Mysterious Past

When you think about a 47-year-old bike with hefty mileage, you’re probably not picturing something that looks this clean.
We’re not told whether this 1975 Moto Guzzi 850 T was ever restored, but the motorcycle’s crisp looks certainly defy the mileage shown on its five-digit counter. As many as 42k miles (67,500 km) have been covered by Mandello del Lario’s classic head-turner, so you can be pretty sure that a thorough makeover must’ve occurred at some point in time.
The Guzzi comes equipped with black-finished exhaust headers and a shiny pair of aftermarket mufflers, as well as modern air filters installed under prior ownership. Recently, its two-up saddle was reupholstered to keep things looking nice and fresh, while the wheels have been cloaked in youthful Kenda Challenger rubber. The motor oil was flushed following the installation of these modules.
Well, that’s just about all we know regarding the work performed on this 850 T, so let’s proceed with a brief overview of its spec sheet. The ‘75 MY gemstone is powered by a longitudinally-mounted 844cc V-twin mill, which packs two valves per cylinder head and Dell’Orto carburetion hardware. When the bike’s tachometer reads 6,100 rpm, the air-cooled engine is capable of producing up to 55 hp at the crankshaft.
Traveling to the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission and an enclosed driveshaft, this power can ultimately translate into a top speed of 112 mph (181 kph). Suspension comes under the jurisdiction of telescopic forks at the front and twin progressive shocks at the opposite end.
Up north, stopping power is obtained from a single disc that’s pinched by a Brembo caliper, while the rear 18-inch hoop carries a sizeable drum unit. This stunning Guzzi will be changing hands at no reserve on August 29, so you’ve got five days to make an offer on Bring a Trailer if you’re interested. As of now, the highest bid amounts to a mere two grand, but we don’t think this sum will be staying in the lead for much longer.
