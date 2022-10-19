NASCAR Will Race in the Wet on Ovals Starting Next Year, but Only on Some Tracks

If you happen to follow more than one car-themed meme page on your preferred social network, you might have seen humorous images comparing NASCAR to other forms of motorsport in the event of rain. Well, a part of those jokes will no longer make sense after next year, when NASCAR will allegedly introduce a wet weather package for the Next Gen cars.
The package is meant to be a solution to rain delays at oval races, but it will not be used on all ovals. Each Next-Gen NASCAR racer will get a windshield wiper, a set of rain lights, mud flaps (to diminish water spray), and adequate tires for rain, sources claim.
The 2023 wet weather package will have four lights on the back of each car, which will operate both as brake lights, and as continually-flashing position lights to help visibility in heavy water spray conditions.
Currently, there is just one light that flashes in the rain, but 2023 will have two in the rear window, and two between the rear bumper and air diffuser. Mind you, that is one more than what is customary on production vehicles.
Sadly, we will not see the package in use at all oval races, but only on the short ovals chosen by the series' organizers. For example, the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia will have competitors race with the wet weather package, as well as the Phoenix Raceway, as R&T notes.
Mind you, this package already existed for the Next-Gen cars, as it was used on road courses when they encountered rain.
Just like in other forms of motorsport, this wet weather package is not the solution to any intensity of rain, and it will only work if there is not too much standing water. It is better than nothing, if you ask us. Maybe other ovals will be considered for this package once the series gets a taste of racing in the rain on an oval track, but only if the conditions of the track allow for it.
The main issue, and the biggest risk is hydroplaning, which becomes a bigger risk at higher speeds, and ovals will bring the highest speeds in the series, so it is easy to comprehend why it may be a problem.
Even with the best tires ever, if you drive fast enough, and encounter more water than the remaining contact patch (it decreases with speed) can handle, loss of control is inevitable, and you are at the mercy of inertia, as well as other forces.
