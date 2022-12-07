autoevolution
Electric Audi A6 e-tron Virtually Drops All Camouflage, Shows Cool Liftback Design

Unlike Mercedes-Benz, which is playing the sleek and stylish game like a champion, or BMW, which is playing the outrageous card, Audi is currently deep inside a cone of shadows.
Electric Audi A6 e-tron EV liftback sedan rendering by kolesa 18 photos
No worries, it is actively trying to crawl out of it, though without actually reinventing the wheel. At least as far as its bread-and-butter A6 series of executive cars are concerned, that is. For example, the facelifted 2024 Audi A6 (Typ 4K) is not keen on exiting its comfort zone, so expect a lazy styling update that only most diehard fans will be able to recognize.

But that is not all, as the four-door sedan and five-door Avant station wagon range is about to welcome a fresh member into the family. That would be the equally recently spied 2024 Audi A6 e-tron fully electric variant, which sure looks like a cooler liftback sedan, if you ask us – or the good folks over at Kolesa, for that matter.

Their resident pixel master – Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik on social media) – was keen to study the fresh spy shots captured in the wild, during winter testing, and is now sharing the results of his deft CGI-stripping of the heavy camouflage. As it turns out, if the real A6 e-tron becomes like this digital project, we could celebrate a little twitch of life on Audi’s behalf.

But of course, one can only recognize that the Ingolstadt-based automaker is again playing it safer than a hockey goalkeeper. After all, remember which other liftback sedan has a neat EV powertrain and has already taken the EV world by storm? Of course, it is the one and only Tesla Model S (Plaid, eventually)!

Well, at least the design does not seem blatantly copied and remodeled after the American EV. Though, do take all these CGI ideas with a grain of salt, as nothing is official from Audi just yet. And we may be in for more surprises along the way…




Editor's note: Gallery includes spied Audi A6 e-tron images from CarPix.

Electric Audi A6 e-tron Audi A6 e-Tron EV liftback sedan CGI new version rendering kolesa
 
 
 
 
 

