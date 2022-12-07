Electric Audi A6 e-tron Virtually Drops All Camouflage, Shows Cool Liftback Design

Unlike Mercedes-Benz, which is playing the sleek and stylish game like a champion, or BMW, which is playing the outrageous card, Audi is currently deep inside a cone of shadows.
No worries, it is actively trying to crawl out of it, though without actually reinventing the wheel. At least as far as its bread-and-butter A6 series of executive cars are concerned, that is. For example, the facelifted 2024 Audi A6 (Typ 4K) is not keen on exiting its comfort zone, so expect a lazy styling update that only most diehard fans will be able to recognize.
But that is not all, as the four-door sedan and five-door Avant station wagon range is about to welcome a fresh member into the family. That would be the equally recently spied 2024 Audi A6 e-tron fully electric variant, which sure looks like a cooler liftback sedan, if you ask us – or the good folks over at Kolesa, for that matter.
Their resident pixel master – Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik on social media) – was keen to study the fresh spy shots captured in the wild, during winter testing, and is now sharing the results of his deft CGI-stripping of the heavy camouflage. As it turns out, if the real A6 e-tron becomes like this digital project, we could celebrate a little twitch of life on Audi’s behalf.
But of course, one can only recognize that the Ingolstadt-based automaker is again playing it safer than a hockey goalkeeper. After all, remember which other liftback sedan has a neat EV powertrain and has already taken the EV world by storm? Of course, it is the one and only Tesla Model S (Plaid, eventually)!
Well, at least the design does not seem blatantly copied and remodeled after the American EV. Though, do take all these CGI ideas with a grain of salt, as nothing is official from Audi just yet. And we may be in for more surprises along the way…
