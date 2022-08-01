Audi Said It Would Have a Pickup Truck: Here Are Renderings of the Chinese Q6 With a Bed

In March, Autocar reported that Audi was considering building a pickup truck. The information came from the automaker’s CEO, Markus Duesmann, at the Volkswagen Group’s annual earnings report. To be more specific, he said he could not promise the company would build one but that the company was “looking into it.” He even promised to present something. Theottle decided to anticipate that with the Chinese Q6.
Unlike what some may think, it is not a matter of aesthetical preferences. The rendering artist opted for the recently-disclosed SUV because it is the one that better matches the size of the Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the Ford Ranger. According to Theottle, not even the European Q7 is large enough for the images he wanted to create to be perfect. On the other hand, the Chinese Q6 has the same wheelbase as the Volkswagen Teramont, which American customers call Atlas.
A hypothetical Audi pickup truck would certainly be based on the Ford Ranger as well: it would make no sense to develop a new vehicle from the ground up just to test a new market segment for the German brand. It is no coincidence that the video below starts with a picture of that vehicle as the base for Audi’s Q6 truck.
We can see that the video does not include a pre-treatment that Theottle did with the Chinese Q6 images. The right side overlays the Ranger without the rear door handle: in the Audi, it is placed over the muscular rear fender. After multiple image corrections and adjustments, Theottle creates a back door and puts the rear door handles in the right place. Those trying to learn how to manipulate images can have a master class watching the video – if they can identify each Photoshop tool the rendering artist uses.
The final result is impressive as usual: it looks like something that could be in an Audi sales stand. Have a good look at it and make your guess: would such a vehicle do well in the American market? If the answer is that it would not repeat the failures of the Lincoln Blackwood and the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, then Audi should definitely give it a go.
