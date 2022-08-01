autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Audi Said It Would Have a Pickup Truck: Here Are Renderings of the Chinese Q6 With a Bed

Home > News > Renderings
1 Aug 2022, 12:36 UTC ·
In March, Autocar reported that Audi was considering building a pickup truck. The information came from the automaker’s CEO, Markus Duesmann, at the Volkswagen Group’s annual earnings report. To be more specific, he said he could not promise the company would build one but that the company was “looking into it.” He even promised to present something. Theottle decided to anticipate that with the Chinese Q6.
Audi Q6 Pickup Truck by Theottle 13 photos
Audi Q6 Pickup Truck by TheottleAudi Q6 Pickup Truck by TheottleAudi Q6Audi Q6Audi Q6Audi Q6Audi Q6Audi Q6Audi Q6Audi Q6Audi Q6Audi Q6
Unlike what some may think, it is not a matter of aesthetical preferences. The rendering artist opted for the recently-disclosed SUV because it is the one that better matches the size of the Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the Ford Ranger. According to Theottle, not even the European Q7 is large enough for the images he wanted to create to be perfect. On the other hand, the Chinese Q6 has the same wheelbase as the Volkswagen Teramont, which American customers call Atlas.

A hypothetical Audi pickup truck would certainly be based on the Ford Ranger as well: it would make no sense to develop a new vehicle from the ground up just to test a new market segment for the German brand. It is no coincidence that the video below starts with a picture of that vehicle as the base for Audi’s Q6 truck.

We can see that the video does not include a pre-treatment that Theottle did with the Chinese Q6 images. The right side overlays the Ranger without the rear door handle: in the Audi, it is placed over the muscular rear fender. After multiple image corrections and adjustments, Theottle creates a back door and puts the rear door handles in the right place. Those trying to learn how to manipulate images can have a master class watching the video – if they can identify each Photoshop tool the rendering artist uses.

The final result is impressive as usual: it looks like something that could be in an Audi sales stand. Have a good look at it and make your guess: would such a vehicle do well in the American market? If the answer is that it would not repeat the failures of the Lincoln Blackwood and the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, then Audi should definitely give it a go.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: The gallery includes images of the Chinese Audi Q6.

Audi audi q6 Theottle Audi Q6 Pickup Truck
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories