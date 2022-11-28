2024 Audi A6 e-tron Starts Winter Testing With Production Lights, Moves Closer to Launch

Audi has moved on with the A6 e-tron development, and the latest winter-testing spy shots show the prototypes have gotten their production lights. We can see that Audi’s rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQE doubles down on the concept’s design.
Audi frantically tests the A6 e-tron in all environments, a sure sign that the development phase is almost complete. After we saw the electric sedan doing rounds on the Nürburgring last week, our photographers snapped a new set of pictures in Sweden, where the Audi engineers calibrate the assistance systems in the snow. The low temperatures in northern Europe also strain the battery and the electric drivetrain, so there’s a lot of crucial data to gather from these tests.
For most of the outside world, this Audi A6 e-tron prototype looks just like those before it. To the trained eye, it still reveals many interesting details. For once, this A6 e-tron has finally got its production lights, and we see it follows in the footsteps of the A6 e-tron concepts presented in the spring. Despite the camouflage, we can tell that the headlights are exactly as those on the A6 e-tron concepts, most clearly shown on the A6 Avant e-tron.
Audi goes for a split design, with an LED matrix in the upper position and a traditional headlamp projector underneath. The upper part also integrates the daytime running lights, combined with the turn signal indicators, as seen in one of the pictures. At the rear, we expect a similar LED light strip as seen on the liftback concept, although more closely resembling today’s production taillights.
Since the prototype in the pictures appears to be driving with its tailgate partly open, we get a better view of the A6 e-tron’s liftback design. The concept had a similar liftgate, although it was not that obvious. This is an interesting choice, considering Audi will also offer an Avant version, playing the practical side. We suspect the Avant might not be available as a global model, and the liftback will be better received in China, for instance.
As a member of the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) family, the Audi A6-tron leverages its 800-volt electrical system to offer ultra-fast charging and impressive performance. This architecture, shared with the Porsche Macan EV and the Audi Q6 e-tron, will also pave the way for a sportier RS6 e-tron with around 600 horsepower. Taken from the concepts presented earlier, we expect the regular versions to top at a more manageable 469 horsepower for a two-motor configuration, which Audi will probably call quattro.
