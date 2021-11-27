4 Widebody Ferrari F355 Shooting Brake Is Not Your Typical Berlinetta

2 Ferrari F355 Gets a Summer (Wide) Body, Liberty Walk Would Probably Approve

1 Modena Yellow 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider Is a Gated Dream of Autumn and Spring

More on this:

Ferrari F355 Vitis the CGI Gym, Almost Looks Like the KITT’s European Cousin

This Ferrari F355 has all the right ingredients required to spice up your life. However, the only thing that it can adorn is your screen, because it lives in the rendering world. 6 photos



Contributing to the



Speaking of the lighting units, we simply cannot ignore the so-called “LED sleepy headlights,” nor the blacked-out units housed on each side of the grille that appears to have slightly grown in size. The Ferrari logos still



A black roll cage helps it further tap into its



Having had its pixels rearranged by Jon Sibal, the modern-classic Italian supercar looks like it’s a few modifications away from becoming the KITT’s European cousin. It sports a shiny black paint finish on the outside, contrasted by the big and extra-wide five-spoke alloy wheels, with center lock , and yellow tow hook up front.Contributing to the F355’s revised stance are the swollen fenders that otherwise follow the original shape of the body. The front bumper was tweaked and has a chin spoiler attached to it, and at the rear, the rendering artist gave it a four-fin diffuser, made of carbon fiber, and a ducktail spoiler. The quad taillights sport the LED tech, for a more modern flair.Speaking of the lighting units, we simply cannot ignore the so-called “LED sleepy headlights,” nor the blacked-out units housed on each side of the grille that appears to have slightly grown in size. The Ferrari logos still bedeck the car at both ends, and the rear badge no longer says ‘F355 berlinetta’, but ‘355 F1 berlinetta’, which was also its official name.A black roll cage helps it further tap into its racing DNA , and the same shade was also chosen for the upholstery, from what we can see anyway. This is where the changes end, leaving this truly bespoke predecessor of the 360, which in turn became the F430, succeeded by the 458, 488, and modern-day F8 Tributo, looking ready for action. We can already imagine it going up a mountain in Japan sideways at dusk, accompanied by other classic models built all over the world, with similar styling, sliding through corners.