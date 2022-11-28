The Ferrari Purosangue Is Sold Out for Two Years, Orders Halted for the Time Being

The first-ever SUV from the best name in the business is no longer available to order. Ferrari currently has two years’ worth of orders, which is why the Prancing Horse had turn down additional customers.
"It's no secret that we stopped taking orders,” declared commercial and marketing manager Enrico Galliera. “We had such an interest without delivering one single car," he told motoring publication Drive.com.au.
A 9.55 out of 10 in terms of designer according to Frank Stephenson, the Purosangue also happens to be the most expensive sport utility vehicle currently on sale in the United Kingdom. Over there, it starts at £313,120 or $380,000 at current exchange rates compared to £291,820 or $355,000 for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan that also sports a 12-cylinder powerplant.
What makes the Purosange stand out in the ultra-luxury sport utility vehicle segment isn’t the number of cylinders, but its naturally-aspirated engine as opposed to twin turbocharged for the Cullinan. The Maranello-based company has also gifted their model with the best handling in the segment, which may spell a bit of trouble for the Lamborghini Urus Performante.
Boasting a 49-percent front and 51-percent rear weight distribution, the Purosangue rides on 255/35 by 22- and 315/30 by 23-inch rubber boots. Equipped with 4RM-S evo all-wheel drive, massive brakes, active suspension technology, ABS EVO with Grip Estimation 2.0, as well as F1-Trac, the Purosangue needs 3.3 seconds to reach 100 kph (62 mph).
Top speed is estimated at over 310 kph (193 mph), which is plenty enough to get your need for speed out of the system. The 65-degree V12 of the five-door SUV that Ferrari advertises as having four doors is rated at 725 ps and 716 Nm (715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet). That’s 111 metric ponies per liter, and better still, the coach-doored sport utility vehicle is much obliged to please one's ears with a redline of 8,250 revolutions per minute.
