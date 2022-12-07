This 2002 Ferrari 456M GT Shows Only 24k Miles on the Clock

Introduced at the FF40 International Ferrari Concours, then publicly revealed at the Paris Motor Show in October 1992, the 456 is an underrated gran turismo. Produced through 2003, the successor of the 412 and predecessor of the 612 debuted Ferrari’s Dino V12 engine.
Codenamed Tipo F116, the first iteration of the Dino V12 replaced the long-running Colombo V12. It would eventually replace the flat-12 engine developed by Giuliano de Angelis, which is actually a 180-degree V12 because each pair of opposing connecting rods use the same crankshaft pin. In other words, two horizontally-opposed pistons move in the same direction. By comparison, two horizontally-opposed pistons move in opposite directions in a true boxer such as Porsche’s iconic flat-six engine (think 911 series).
The Dino V12, codenamed F133 in the 550 series, would be retired in 2011 with the discontinuation of the 612 series. Turning out attention back to the 456, the first Dino V12-engined Ferrari came with two variants of the F116 engine. The B would be used through 1996 with 436 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque on tap. The subsequent C would be used from 1996 through 2003, which came with Bosch Motronic 5.2 engine management as opposed to the B variant’s Bosch Motronic M2.7.
Starting with chassis number 109589, the 456 received the M suffix, which stands for Modificata. The 456M was unveiled in March 1998 at the Geneva Motor Show with a choice of two transmission options: a six-speed manual for the GT and a four-speed automatic for the GTA. The most obvious aesthetic difference between a 456 and a 456M comes in the guise of the smaller grille with two round fog lights. Also worthy of note, the 456M is Ferrari’s final series-production model with pop-up headlights.
Over no fewer than 11 years of production, the Prancing Horse of Maranello sold just under 3,300 units of the 456 series. Penned by Pietro Camardella at Pininfarina, the four-seat grand tourer is a modern classic that can be purchased for little money compared to its nearest modern-day equivalent, the Purosangue. The peeps at Bring a Trailer sold a 1997 Ferrari 456 GTA for merely $25,250 in 2016, whereas an extremely rare 456M GT Schumacher Edition sold for $174,000 back in October 2022.
This particular example of the breed, chassis number ZFFWL44A720126887, is currently going for $2,456 after two bids. Located in Pennsylvania, the Nero Daytona-painted gran turismo is a low-mileage car with 23,872 miles (38,418 kilometers) on the clock. Modified with revised engine management software, a switchable steering control unit that makes the steering sharper in sport mode, and 575-spec engine mounts, this fellow breathes out through a pair of Tubi stainless exhaust mufflers.
A timing belt service was carried out in 2020. The selling dealer acquired the car in 2006, and since then, the 456M GT also received a repaint, a retrim of the dashboard, plus brand-new tires. The Bilstein shock absorbers were rebuilt as well. Offered with factory literature, a tool kit, a clean Carfax report, and a clean New Jersey title, this underappreciated gran turismo is certain to sell for a pretty penny due to the low mileage and that fine-looking gated manual transmission. The hammer price isn’t likely to exceed six figures given the aforementioned mods, though.
