This 1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II Is Vintage Grand Touring Done Right

The 330 series, named this way after the displacement of each cylinder in cubic centimeters, ran from 1963 through 1968 in four road-going versions. The 330 America was first, essentially a 250 GTE Series III with a 4.0-liter engine compared to the previous 3.0-liter unit. The fixed-head 330 GTC and canvas-top 330 GTS were strict two-seater grand tourers.

