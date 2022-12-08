This 1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II Is Vintage Grand Touring Done Right

The 330 series, named this way after the displacement of each cylinder in cubic centimeters, ran from 1963 through 1968 in four road-going versions. The 330 America was first, essentially a 250 GTE Series III with a 4.0-liter engine compared to the previous 3.0-liter unit. The fixed-head 330 GTC and canvas-top 330 GTS were strict two-seater grand tourers.
As for the final entry, the 330 GT 2+2 replaced the 330 America. Codenamed Tipo 571, this model stands out from other Prancing Horses of that era by means of quad headlights. The Chinese Eyes also happens to be a little bit more spacious than its predecessor thanks to a 50-millimeter extension of the wheelbase, plus wider front and rear tracks.
Built around a welded tubular steel chassis, the 330 GT 2+2 was originally equipped with 15- by 6.5-inch wire wheels from Borrani, complemented by Pirelli-sourced rubber boots. The 60-degree V12 hiding under the hood, a.k.a. Tipo 209, is joined by a four-speed manual with overdrive. Come spring 1965, the Maranello-based outfit introduced a five-speed tranny.
It ended production that year with merely 625 units to its name, ranging from chassis number 4963 through 6883 for the four-speed and 6911 to 7547 for the five-speed. The mid-cycle refresh, referred to as the Series II, saw the four-headlight setup replaced by two headlights for a more conventional front-end aesthetic. Very similar to the 275 GTS in this regard, the facelifted 330 GT 2+2 came with slightly wider wheels (make that 15 by 7 inches), namely Campagnolo cast alloys with a 10-hole design. Borrani wire wheels were also available, albeit as optional extras.
Replaced by the 365 GT 2+2, the 330 GT 2+2 switched from four to two engine mounts in the summer of 1966. These cars feature the same 3,967-cc V12 as the first phase of the second series. Thanks to three Weber-supplied carburetors and an 8.8:1 compression ratio, the naturally-aspirated marvel produces in the ballpark of 300 net horsepower.
Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina is responsible for the bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty exterior. The Series II would be discontinued in fall 1967 after 455 units were delivered. The car in the featured clip and photo gallery is a 1967 model, namely chassis number 9089. Completed in October 1966, it was originally shipped to NY aboard the SS Pia Costa.
Sold by Luigi Chinetti Motors to a well-to-do New York resident, the car would eventually be stored for 20 years between 1990 and 2010. Wayne Davis, a major collector from Texas, fully restored the vehicle in 2012.
Sold by RM Auctions at Monterey for $341,000 including the buyer’s premium, the car was restored once more in the period between December 2014 and September 2020. Currently listed on Bring a Trailer with a Marcel Massini report and a clean Texas title, chassis number 9089 is joined by a plethora of factory books and a vintage roll-up tool pouch.
After a single bid, the Fezza is currently sitting on $150,000. The online auction ends in just under 9 days on Friday, December 16th, at 8:05 pm.
