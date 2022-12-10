This 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Could Be Yours Just in Time for Christmas

Ferrari is on a never-ending quest toward innovation, and the SF90 Stradale is an excellent example of that. 90 years after founding the Scuderia Ferrari racing division, the Maranello automaker launched its first hybrid car to celebrate, giving it a name worthy of the occasion.
Even though production for the SF90 started in 2019, the model is still fresh and modern-looking, packing enough power and tech to make most opponents on any track want to pick up the pace – unless it’s racing against, say, a Rimac Nevera, which makes the Ferrari look like a carriage from last century, but that’s another story.
That aside, the SF90 Stradale is equipped with a 4L twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors that, combined, produce a total of 986 hp (1,000 ps) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). It’s also the first Ferrari sports car with four-wheel drive, sprinting from naught to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.5 seconds and to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 6.7 seconds, with the upper limit being 211 mph (340 km/h).
Which makes it just a tad bit faster than the McLaren Senna. But not even all those mighty horses, numbers, high-end tech, and futuristic looks can make the owner of this 2022 unit change his mind about selling it, less than a year after purchase and only 468 miles (753 km) later.
Located in Costa Mesa, California, chassis ZFF95NLA2N0279745 is rocking Nero (aka black) paintwork and matching exhaust tips, along with 20" forged diamond wheels, all four of which are powered through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The hood, bumpers, and rear diffuser are all made from carbon fiber, with the car also featuring enamel Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, as well as matrix LED headlights – a premiere for the Prancing Horse. All four wheels feature yellow center caps and titanium stud bolts, carbon-ceramic rotors, and yellow-painted calipers. Some other notables include the two-piece rear wing and the suspension lift system.
The full-electric racing seats are made from carbon fiber and feature Nero leather with Giallo stitching, with matching upholstery on the door panels, dashboard, and steering wheel framing the digital instruments. In addition, the car is equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control and a Bluetooth multimedia system.
The car will bring along a window sticker listing the original price, which is around $50k more than the current highest bid. Additionally, the frunk hosts a plaque listing all the car’s specifications and optional equipment.
Whoever ends up placing the winning bid might be lucky enough to get this “black mamba” to its new home just in time for Christmas. On the other hand, there’s not that much time left for bidding – less than 3 days from now, the auction will have ended and the car will have already gotten away.
